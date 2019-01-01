QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment that accounts for the majority of the company engages in sales rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. Specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. The Corporate segment consists of various associated costs.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9502.000 0.0500
REV474.630M486.164M11.534M

UniFirst Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UniFirst (UNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UniFirst's (UNF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UniFirst (UNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) was reported by Baird on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 236.00 expecting UNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.85% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UniFirst (UNF)?

A

The stock price for UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) is $178.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UniFirst (UNF) pay a dividend?

A

The next UniFirst (UNF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reporting earnings?

A

UniFirst’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is UniFirst (UNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UniFirst.

Q

What sector and industry does UniFirst (UNF) operate in?

A

UniFirst is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.