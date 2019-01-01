QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.9M
Div / Yield
4.64/3.52%
52 Wk
125.27 - 145.79
Mkt Cap
44.4B
Payout Ratio
85.23
Open
-
P/E
24.66
EPS
1.06
Shares
337M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:32AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2501.300 0.0500
REV4.900B4.965B65.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kimberly-Clark Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimberly-Clark (KMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kimberly-Clark (KMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) was reported by Barclays on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting KMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.69% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)?

A

The stock price for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) is $131.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimberly-Clark (KMB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kimberly-Clark (KMB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reporting earnings?

A

Kimberly-Clark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimberly-Clark.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimberly-Clark (KMB) operate in?

A

Kimberly-Clark is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.