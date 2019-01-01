|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.250
|1.300
|0.0500
|REV
|4.900B
|4.965B
|65.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kimberly-Clark’s space includes: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).
The latest price target for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) was reported by Barclays on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting KMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.69% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) is $131.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Kimberly-Clark (KMB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Kimberly-Clark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kimberly-Clark.
Kimberly-Clark is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.