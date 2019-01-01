QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, offering booking services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Booking Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Booking Holdings (BKNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Booking Holdings's (BKNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Booking Holdings (BKNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2660.00 expecting BKNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.63% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Booking Holdings (BKNG)?

A

The stock price for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is $2518.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Booking Holdings (BKNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Booking Holdings.

Q

When is Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reporting earnings?

A

Booking Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Booking Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Booking Holdings (BKNG) operate in?

A

Booking Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.