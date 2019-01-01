QQQ
Range
1.8 - 2
Vol / Avg.
66.5K/907.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.66 - 6.31
Mkt Cap
40.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Marpai Inc operates as a health plan company. It offers a health plan services system that addresses the problems of healthcare past and enables companies to provide healthcare to employees.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.470
REV4.799M

Marpai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marpai (MRAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marpai (NASDAQ: MRAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marpai's (MRAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marpai (MRAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marpai

Q

Current Stock Price for Marpai (MRAI)?

A

The stock price for Marpai (NASDAQ: MRAI) is $1.99 last updated Today at 4:40:44 PM.

Q

Does Marpai (MRAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marpai.

Q

When is Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) reporting earnings?

A

Marpai’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Marpai (MRAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marpai.

Q

What sector and industry does Marpai (MRAI) operate in?

A

Marpai is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.