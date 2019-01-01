QQQ
Range
0.99 - 1.01
Vol / Avg.
373.7K/959.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.29
Mkt Cap
163.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
164.2M
Outstanding
Cybin Inc is a life sciences company. The company is focused on psychedelic drug development, delivery mechanisms, improved novel compounds and protocols that target psychiatric and neurological diseases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.080 0.0000
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cybin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cybin (CYBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cybin (AMEX: CYBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cybin's (CYBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cybin.

Q

What is the target price for Cybin (CYBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cybin (AMEX: CYBN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CYBN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 905.03% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cybin (CYBN)?

A

The stock price for Cybin (AMEX: CYBN) is $0.995 last updated Today at 5:30:20 PM.

Q

Does Cybin (CYBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cybin.

Q

When is Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) reporting earnings?

A

Cybin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Cybin (CYBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cybin.

Q

What sector and industry does Cybin (CYBN) operate in?

A

Cybin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.