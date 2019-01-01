QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
SG Blocks Inc is a United States-based design and construction services company using code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It is engaged in the redesign, re-purpose and converting of heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. The company also uses prefabricated steel modular units for use in modular construction to complement an SGBlocks structure. It derives revenue from the provision of construction services, engineering services, and block sales. The majority of the revenue is derived from construction services.

SG Blocks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SG Blocks (SGBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SG Blocks's (SGBX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SG Blocks (SGBX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SG Blocks

Q

Current Stock Price for SG Blocks (SGBX)?

A

The stock price for SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) is $1.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SG Blocks (SGBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SG Blocks.

Q

When is SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) reporting earnings?

A

SG Blocks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is SG Blocks (SGBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SG Blocks.

Q

What sector and industry does SG Blocks (SGBX) operate in?

A

SG Blocks is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.