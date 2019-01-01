SG Blocks Inc is a United States-based design and construction services company using code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It is engaged in the redesign, re-purpose and converting of heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. The company also uses prefabricated steel modular units for use in modular construction to complement an SGBlocks structure. It derives revenue from the provision of construction services, engineering services, and block sales. The majority of the revenue is derived from construction services.