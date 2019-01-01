QQQ
Range
29.37 - 30.28
Vol / Avg.
16.1K/33.1K
Div / Yield
0.72/2.39%
52 Wk
29.52 - 47.57
Mkt Cap
343.5M
Payout Ratio
32
Open
29.43
P/E
13.39
EPS
0.34
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 4:17PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Miller Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. The company produces wreckers, car carriers, and trailer bodies under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The products are sold primarily in North America, Canada, and Mexico through independent distributors.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Miller Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Miller Industries (MLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Miller Industries's (MLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Miller Industries (MLR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Miller Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Miller Industries (MLR)?

A

The stock price for Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) is $30.1 last updated Today at 4:06:47 PM.

Q

Does Miller Industries (MLR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) reporting earnings?

A

Miller Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Miller Industries (MLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Miller Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Miller Industries (MLR) operate in?

A

Miller Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.