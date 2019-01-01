QQQ
CEL-SCI Corp is a player in the biotechnology sector. It is engaged in the research and development at developing the treatment of cancer and other diseases by using the immune system. The company is focused on activating the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. It is focused on the development of Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), investigational immunotherapy under development for the treatment of certain head and neck cancers, and anal warts or cervical dysplasia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200
REV0
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190
REV100.000K0-100.000K

CEL-SCI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CEL-SCI (CVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CEL-SCI's (CVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CEL-SCI.

Q

What is the target price for CEL-SCI (CVM) stock?

A

The latest price target for CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CEL-SCI (CVM)?

A

The stock price for CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) is $5.4 last updated Today at 5:18:07 PM.

Q

Does CEL-SCI (CVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CEL-SCI.

Q

When is CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) reporting earnings?

A

CEL-SCI’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is CEL-SCI (CVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CEL-SCI.

Q

What sector and industry does CEL-SCI (CVM) operate in?

A

CEL-SCI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.