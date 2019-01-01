CEL-SCI Corp is a player in the biotechnology sector. It is engaged in the research and development at developing the treatment of cancer and other diseases by using the immune system. The company is focused on activating the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. It is focused on the development of Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), investigational immunotherapy under development for the treatment of certain head and neck cancers, and anal warts or cervical dysplasia.