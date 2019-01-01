QQQ
Range
76.37 - 79
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
79.21 - 99.89
Mkt Cap
41B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
78.89
P/E
27.77
EPS
0.64
Shares
529.1M
Outstanding
Monster Beverage is a leader in the energy drink subsegment of the beverage industry. The Monster trademark anchors its portfolio, and notable offerings include Monster Energy and Monster Ultra. The firm has also started to incubate new trademarks for emerging enclaves of the energy space, like Reign in performance energy. It is primarily a brand owner, outsourcing most of its manufacturing processes to third-party copackers. It primarily uses the Coca-Cola bottling system for distribution after a strategic agreement in which Coke became Monster's largest shareholder (roughly 19%) and that also included the exchange of certain businesses between the two firms. Most of Monster's revenue is generated in the United States, though international geographies are increasing in the mix.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.610

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV1.330B

Analyst Ratings

Monster Beverage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monster Beverage (MNST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monster Beverage's (MNST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Monster Beverage.

Q

What is the target price for Monster Beverage (MNST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting MNST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.94% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monster Beverage (MNST)?

A

The stock price for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) is $77.5 last updated Today at 4:50:37 PM.

Q

Does Monster Beverage (MNST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monster Beverage.

Q

When is Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reporting earnings?

A

Monster Beverage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Monster Beverage (MNST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monster Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does Monster Beverage (MNST) operate in?

A

Monster Beverage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.