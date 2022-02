Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is a provider of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter. The company's technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. DynamicTint allows windows to transition from transparent to black. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. Its technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.