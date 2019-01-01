QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
10.9 - 21.8
Mkt Cap
100.3M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Nov 22, 2021
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Bridgford Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. The business segments are processing and distribution of frozen products, and processing and distribution of snack food products. It includes products such as biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, dry sausage products, and beef jerky. The company offers frozen food products to the foodservice and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. It derives a majority of its revenue from snack food products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.420
REV78.722M

Analyst Ratings

Bridgford Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgford Foods (BRID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridgford Foods's (BRID) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bridgford Foods (BRID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bridgford Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgford Foods (BRID)?

A

The stock price for Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) is $11.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgford Foods (BRID) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2012.

Q

When is Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgford Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Bridgford Foods (BRID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgford Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgford Foods (BRID) operate in?

A

Bridgford Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.