Bridgford Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. The business segments are processing and distribution of frozen products, and processing and distribution of snack food products. It includes products such as biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, dry sausage products, and beef jerky. The company offers frozen food products to the foodservice and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. It derives a majority of its revenue from snack food products.