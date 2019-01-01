|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.420
|REV
|78.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bridgford Foods’s space includes: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE), Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) and MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB).
There is no analysis for Bridgford Foods
The stock price for Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) is $11.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2012.
Bridgford Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bridgford Foods.
Bridgford Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.