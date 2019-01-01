QQQ
Range
53.5 - 64.43
Vol / Avg.
24.1M/16.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
50 - 179.47
Mkt Cap
57.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.24
P/E
-
EPS
-12.21
Shares
900.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Automobiles
Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-6.110-7.680 -1.5700
REV970.000K1.000M30.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rivian Automotive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Rivian Automotive’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Q

What is the target price for Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was reported by Redburn Partners on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RIVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

A

The stock price for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is $63.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rivian Automotive (RIVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rivian Automotive.

Q

When is Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) reporting earnings?

A

Rivian Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rivian Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does Rivian Automotive (RIVN) operate in?

A

Rivian Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.