|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-6.110
|-7.680
|-1.5700
|REV
|970.000K
|1.000M
|30.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rivian Automotive’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO).
The latest price target for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was reported by Redburn Partners on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RIVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is $63.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rivian Automotive.
Rivian Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rivian Automotive.
Rivian Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.