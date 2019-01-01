QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Erie Indemnity Co primarily performs services on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange relating to sales, underwriting, and issuance of policies. Erie Indemnity's results are tied to the performance of the Insurance Exchange, which principally provides automobile and homeowners insurance for individuals, along with multiperil, workers' compensation, and commercial automobile insurance for its commercial clients. Erie Indemnity's management fee is typically 25% of the Exchange's premiums, and this accounts for all of Erie Indemnity's revenue. The company operates exclusively in the United States.

Erie Indemnity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erie Indemnity (ERIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erie Indemnity's (ERIE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Erie Indemnity (ERIE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Erie Indemnity

Q

Current Stock Price for Erie Indemnity (ERIE)?

A

The stock price for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) is $175.09 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Erie Indemnity (ERIE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) reporting earnings?

A

Erie Indemnity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Erie Indemnity (ERIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erie Indemnity.

Q

What sector and industry does Erie Indemnity (ERIE) operate in?

A

Erie Indemnity is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.