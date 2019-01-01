QQQ
Kornit Digital Ltd offers digital printing solutions for the printed textile industry. It manufactures and markets industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and fabric industry. The group's business is operated through United States, Europe and Asia Pacific with a wide network of distribution channels around the globe. The company's customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers and its majority of revenue is derived from the US division.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.130 -0.1100
REV89.770M87.548M-2.222M

Kornit Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kornit Digital (KRNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kornit Digital's (KRNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kornit Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Kornit Digital (KRNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) was reported by Barclays on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting KRNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.41% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kornit Digital (KRNT)?

A

The stock price for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is $83.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kornit Digital (KRNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kornit Digital.

Q

When is Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) reporting earnings?

A

Kornit Digital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Kornit Digital (KRNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kornit Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Kornit Digital (KRNT) operate in?

A

Kornit Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.