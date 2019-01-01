QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/314K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.58 - 9.4
Mkt Cap
55.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.12
EPS
-0.48
Shares
90.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Boqii Holding Ltd is engaged in the business of selling pet products through online stores. The store provides pet foods, health products, pet grooming products, pet bathing products, pet toys, fish tank, aquatic fertilizer, temperature control equipment, oxygen pump, and other related products. Also, the company sells its products through offline channels to pet stores and hospitals.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.070 0.0000
REV48.410M43.785M-4.625M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boqii Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boqii Holding (BQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boqii Holding (NYSE: BQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boqii Holding's (BQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boqii Holding (BQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boqii Holding (NYSE: BQ) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting BQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 386.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boqii Holding (BQ)?

A

The stock price for Boqii Holding (NYSE: BQ) is $0.6164 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boqii Holding (BQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boqii Holding.

Q

When is Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) reporting earnings?

A

Boqii Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Boqii Holding (BQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boqii Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Boqii Holding (BQ) operate in?

A

Boqii Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.