Xunlei Ltd is a cloud based acceleration technology company in China. The company operates a powerful internet platform in China based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and cloud acceleration subscription services. It is increasingly extending into mobile devices in part through potentially re-installed acceleration products in mobile phones. Benefiting from the large user base accumulated by Xunlei Accelerator, Xunlei has further developed various value added services to meet a fuller spectrum of its users' digital media content access and consumption needs.