Range
1.68 - 1.77
Vol / Avg.
36.4K/403.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.61 - 9.65
Mkt Cap
116.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
67M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Xunlei Ltd is a cloud based acceleration technology company in China. The company operates a powerful internet platform in China based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and cloud acceleration subscription services. It is increasingly extending into mobile devices in part through potentially re-installed acceleration products in mobile phones. Benefiting from the large user base accumulated by Xunlei Accelerator, Xunlei has further developed various value added services to meet a fuller spectrum of its users' digital media content access and consumption needs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Xunlei Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xunlei (XNET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xunlei's (XNET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xunlei (XNET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) was reported by JP Morgan on July 31, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting XNET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 819.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xunlei (XNET)?

A

The stock price for Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) is $1.74 last updated Today at 5:59:44 PM.

Q

Does Xunlei (XNET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xunlei.

Q

When is Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) reporting earnings?

A

Xunlei’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Xunlei (XNET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xunlei.

Q

What sector and industry does Xunlei (XNET) operate in?

A

Xunlei is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.