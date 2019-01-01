QQQ
Range
47.57 - 51.11
Vol / Avg.
14.1M/8.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
47.67 - 188.8
Mkt Cap
64B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
49
P/E
-
EPS
1.32
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Pinduoduo Inc provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company's whole revenue is derived from within the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.340 0.3200
REV4.160B3.338B-822.400M

Pinduoduo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinduoduo (PDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinduoduo's (PDD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pinduoduo (PDD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was reported by DBS Bank on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting PDD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.01% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinduoduo (PDD)?

A

The stock price for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is $51.06 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Pinduoduo (PDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pinduoduo.

Q

When is Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reporting earnings?

A

Pinduoduo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Pinduoduo (PDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinduoduo.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinduoduo (PDD) operate in?

A

Pinduoduo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.