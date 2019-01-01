|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pinduoduo’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Wayfair (NYSE:W).
The latest price target for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was reported by DBS Bank on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting PDD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.01% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is $51.06 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pinduoduo.
Pinduoduo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pinduoduo.
Pinduoduo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.