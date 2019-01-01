QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
KE Holdings Inc is engaged in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company through its Beike platform reinvents how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It operates in three operating segments Existing home transaction services; New home transaction services; and Emerging and other services. The company generates maximum revenue from New home transaction services segment.

KE Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy KE Holdings (BEKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KE Holdings's (BEKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KE Holdings (BEKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.30 expecting BEKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.16% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KE Holdings (BEKE)?

A

The stock price for KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) is $19.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KE Holdings (BEKE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KE Holdings.

Q

When is KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) reporting earnings?

A

KE Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is KE Holdings (BEKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KE Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does KE Holdings (BEKE) operate in?

A

KE Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.