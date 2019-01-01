QQQ
Range
3.73 - 3.91
Vol / Avg.
14.5K/33.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.57 - 17.4
Mkt Cap
91.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Nemaura Medical Inc is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) designed for people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to manage their glucose levels. Insulin users can adjunctively use sugarBEAT when calibrated with a finger-stick glucose reading. SugarBEAT consists of a daily disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter with an app displaying glucose readings at five minute intervals for periods up to 24 hours.

Earnings

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.150 -0.0100
REV150.000K183.628K33.628K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nemaura Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nemaura Medical (NMRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nemaura Medical's (NMRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nemaura Medical (NMRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) was reported by EF Hutton on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting NMRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nemaura Medical (NMRD)?

A

The stock price for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) is $3.78 last updated Today at 7:04:00 PM.

Q

Does Nemaura Medical (NMRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nemaura Medical.

Q

When is Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) reporting earnings?

A

Nemaura Medical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 11, 2022.

Q

Is Nemaura Medical (NMRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nemaura Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Nemaura Medical (NMRD) operate in?

A

Nemaura Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.