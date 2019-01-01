|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.140
|-0.150
|-0.0100
|REV
|150.000K
|183.628K
|33.628K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nemaura Medical’s space includes: Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES), LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO).
The latest price target for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) was reported by EF Hutton on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting NMRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) is $3.78 last updated Today at 7:04:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nemaura Medical.
Nemaura Medical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nemaura Medical.
Nemaura Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.