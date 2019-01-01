Nemaura Medical Inc is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) designed for people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to manage their glucose levels. Insulin users can adjunctively use sugarBEAT when calibrated with a finger-stick glucose reading. SugarBEAT consists of a daily disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter with an app displaying glucose readings at five minute intervals for periods up to 24 hours.