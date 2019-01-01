QQQ
Range
26.21 - 28.22
Vol / Avg.
219.6K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.91 - 73.29
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.05
P/E
-
EPS
0.85
Shares
130.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases. It has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA, through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, or HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.0403.920 0.8800
REV622.900M812.747M189.847M

Vir Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vir Biotechnology (VIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vir Biotechnology's (VIR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vir Biotechnology (VIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) was reported by Baird on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting VIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.62% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vir Biotechnology (VIR)?

A

The stock price for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) is $26.35 last updated Today at 3:05:37 PM.

Q

Does Vir Biotechnology (VIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vir Biotechnology.

Q

When is Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) reporting earnings?

A

Vir Biotechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Vir Biotechnology (VIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vir Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Vir Biotechnology (VIR) operate in?

A

Vir Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.