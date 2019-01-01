Vir Biotechnology Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases. It has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA, through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, or HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB.