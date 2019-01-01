|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.040
|3.920
|0.8800
|REV
|622.900M
|812.747M
|189.847M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vir Biotechnology’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE).
The latest price target for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) was reported by Baird on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting VIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.62% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) is $26.35 last updated Today at 3:05:37 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vir Biotechnology.
Vir Biotechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vir Biotechnology.
Vir Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.