Acutus Medical Inc is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias. Its product portfolio includes Novel access sheaths, Transseptal crossing tools, Diagnostic and mapping catheters, Ablation catheters, Mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as Supporting algorithms and Software programs. It markets and sells its electrophysiology products worldwide to hospitals and electrophysiologists that treat patients with arrhythmias. It has a business presence in the United States and Europe.