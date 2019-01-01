QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.7 - 1.91
Vol / Avg.
495.3K/520.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.67 - 24.09
Mkt Cap
51.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.75
P/E
4
EPS
-0.94
Shares
28M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 2:35PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Acutus Medical Inc is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias. Its product portfolio includes Novel access sheaths, Transseptal crossing tools, Diagnostic and mapping catheters, Ablation catheters, Mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as Supporting algorithms and Software programs. It markets and sells its electrophysiology products worldwide to hospitals and electrophysiologists that treat patients with arrhythmias. It has a business presence in the United States and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Acutus Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acutus Medical (AFIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acutus Medical's (AFIB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Acutus Medical (AFIB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) was reported by BTIG on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AFIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acutus Medical (AFIB)?

A

The stock price for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is $1.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acutus Medical (AFIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acutus Medical.

Q

When is Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) reporting earnings?

A

Acutus Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Acutus Medical (AFIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acutus Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Acutus Medical (AFIB) operate in?

A

Acutus Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.