Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd provides comprehensive marketing solutions. Its services are Internet effect marketing, V-log or short video streaming marketing, original big data platform system service, and AI technology. The firm provides one-stop and full-link deep customized marketing solutions for partners. Baosheng Group is also a core agency of leading domestic Internet companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, Bytedance, and Kuaishou, with performing channel marketing services, technologies, and applications.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ: BAOS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Baosheng Media Group Hldg's (BAOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baosheng Media Group Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS)?

A

The stock price for Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ: BAOS) is $0.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baosheng Media Group Hldg.

Q

When is Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) reporting earnings?

A

Baosheng Media Group Hldg’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baosheng Media Group Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS) operate in?

A

Baosheng Media Group Hldg is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.