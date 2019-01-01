|H1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ: BAOS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Baosheng Media Group Hldg’s space includes: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP), ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
There is no analysis for Baosheng Media Group Hldg
The stock price for Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ: BAOS) is $0.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Baosheng Media Group Hldg.
Baosheng Media Group Hldg’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Baosheng Media Group Hldg.
Baosheng Media Group Hldg is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.