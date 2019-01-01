Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd provides comprehensive marketing solutions. Its services are Internet effect marketing, V-log or short video streaming marketing, original big data platform system service, and AI technology. The firm provides one-stop and full-link deep customized marketing solutions for partners. Baosheng Group is also a core agency of leading domestic Internet companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, Bytedance, and Kuaishou, with performing channel marketing services, technologies, and applications.