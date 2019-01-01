QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers. In addition, the company also developing screening diagnostics as potential replacements for screening imaging procedures that do not meet the needs of patients, health care providers or payers. Geographically operation of the group is carried through United States and it earns revenue from the sale of diagnostic tests.

OncoCyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OncoCyte (OCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OncoCyte's (OCX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OncoCyte (OCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.10 expecting OCX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.79% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OncoCyte (OCX)?

A

The stock price for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) is $1.45 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does OncoCyte (OCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OncoCyte.

Q

When is OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) reporting earnings?

A

OncoCyte does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OncoCyte (OCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OncoCyte.

Q

What sector and industry does OncoCyte (OCX) operate in?

A

OncoCyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.