Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 807 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Amazon.com AMZN was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Games & Esports GEEXW was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- View VIEW's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 59.15% to reach a new 52-week low.
- N-able NABL saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Home Depot HD shares hit a yearly low of $286.25. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Starbucks SBUX shares set a new 52-week low of $70.07. The stock traded down 1.2%.
- Airbnb ABNB shares fell to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.26%.
- TJX Companies TJX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.07 and moving down 1.12%.
- Uber Technologies UBER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.67 and moving down 1.08%.
- Honda Motor Co HMC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.98 on Wednesday, moving down 1.05%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
- Shopify SHOP stock hit $315.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%.
- Illumina ILMN shares made a new 52-week low of $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Sea SE shares set a new 52-week low of $60.57. The stock traded down 5.34%.
- Wipro WIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
- Yum Brands YUM shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%.
- KKR & Co KKR shares set a new yearly low of $49.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
- Mizuho Financial Gr MFG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 1.89%.
- IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares hit a yearly low of $332.00. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $117.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.26%.
- Lucid Gr LCID shares fell to $15.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.77%.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Zscaler ZS shares fell to $142.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.
- Genmab GMAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.95%.
- Rivian Automotive RIVN shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.93.
- Icon ICLR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $203.06 and moving up 0.53%.
- NVR NVR stock hit a yearly low of $4,180.00. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- Generac Hldgs GNRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $211.85. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
- Warner Music Group WMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.
- Coinbase Global COIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.80. The stock was down 23.88% on the session.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.98%.
- Franklin Resources BEN stock set a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Wednesday, moving down 1.02%.
- Liberty Global LBTYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.51. Shares traded up 3.84%.
- Liberty Global LBTYB shares hit a yearly low of $21.50. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
- Nomura Holdings NMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
- Etsy ETSY stock drifted down 2.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.52.
- Graco GGG stock hit $59.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.6%.
- Grab Hldgs GRAB stock hit $2.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.69 and moving down 3.1%.
- Plug Power PLUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.60. The stock was down 6.65% on the session.
- Pentair PNR shares set a new 52-week low of $48.48. The stock traded up 0.61%.
- DiDi Global DIDI shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Tapestry TPR stock hit a yearly low of $27.59. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock drifted up 2.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.30.
- Toast TOST shares hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
- Globus Medical GMED stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.32 and moving up 2.61%.
- Axon Enterprise AXON stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.35. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
- RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.80. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
- Braskem BAK stock drifted up 2.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.13.
- Woodward WWD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
- Wayfair W stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.83. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.75. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- DLocal DLO shares made a new 52-week low of $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- Under Armour UAA shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.12.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock drifted down 6.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.85.
- Affirm Holdings AFRM shares made a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.
- Monday.Com MNDY shares set a new yearly low of $101.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.
- PVH PVH shares set a new yearly low of $64.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.08.
- Howard Hughes HHC shares fell to $80.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.63%.
- SLM SLM stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
- Mister Car Wash MCW stock drifted down 3.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68.
- AllianceBernstein Holding AB shares set a new yearly low of $38.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Carvana CVNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Ziff Davis ZD stock set a new 52-week low of $75.41 on Wednesday, moving down 5.07%.
- ironSource IS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01.
- Alight ALIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.08 and moving down 3.51%.
- New Relic NEWR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.83. Shares traded down 1.72%.
- ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.45%.
- Lazard LAZ shares set a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock traded up 0.09%.
- Leslies LESL shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.34%.
- Farfetch FTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
- Sportradar Gr SRAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.
- Papa John's International PZZA shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $82.03.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW shares made a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Global E Online GLBE shares made a new 52-week low of $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Braze BRZE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.51. Shares traded down 6.47%.
- Neogen NEOG stock hit $25.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.
- Moelis & Co MC stock hit a yearly low of $41.51. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Ncino NCNO stock drifted down 3.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.87.
- Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $48.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.
- Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $75.29. Shares traded down 6.28%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl EXG shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.
- Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares hit a yearly low of $16.61. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
- Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock drifted down 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $105.75.
- Upstart Hldgs UPST shares fell to $28.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.34%.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded up 0.05%.
- Herbalife Nutrition HLF shares hit a yearly low of $22.25. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Digital Turbine APPS shares moved down 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.01, drifting down 1.66%.
- Hamilton Lane HLNE shares moved down 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.72, drifting down 0.34%.
- Beam Therapeutics BEAM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.43. Shares traded down 6.93%.
- Wingstop WING stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.44 and moving down 4.91%.
- Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.32 and moving down 3.14%.
- MicroStrategy MSTR shares moved down 12.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $195.26, drifting down 12.69%.
- Upwork UPWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.59 and moving down 7.68%.
- Roivant Sciences ROIV shares set a new 52-week low of $2.97. The stock traded up 1.48%.
- Urban Outfitters URBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.89%.
- Cricut CRCT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.
- Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.08. Shares traded down 0.7%.
- Hercules Capital HTGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.75. Shares traded down 1.38%.
- BlackRock Innovation BIGZ shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.04.
- National Vision Holdings EYE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.78. Shares traded down 3.95%.
- Kornit Digital KRNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.01 and moving down 31.79%.
- Warby Parker WRBY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
- EverCommerce EVCM shares fell to $9.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.23%.
- Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Beauty Health SKIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.55. Shares traded down 2.24%.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.26 and moving up 1.95%.
- EATON VANCE TAX EVT shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03. The stock traded up 0.66%.
- Beyond Meat BYND shares fell to $27.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%.
- Shake Shack SHAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.16. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.
- BlackRock Health Sciences BMEZ shares set a new 52-week low of $15.37. The stock traded up 0.26%.
- Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.03 and moving up 0.47%.
- AbCellera Biologics ABCL stock drifted down 9.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.74.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.98.
- BlackRock Capital BCAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.97. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
- Relay Therapeutics RLAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.31.
- Amplitude AMPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving up 0.27%.
- Vertex VERX shares fell to $10.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.
- Definitive Healthcare DH shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.70.
- N-able NABL shares set a new yearly low of $8.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Olo OLO stock hit a yearly low of $8.15. The stock was up 10.39% for the day.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- Paymentus Holdings PAY stock hit $12.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.5%.
- Wolverine World Wide WWW shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- StepStone Group STEP stock hit a yearly low of $23.84. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Paysafe PSFE shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.
- ACV Auctions ACVA stock hit $8.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%.
- Gogoro GGR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62.
- Custom Truck One Source CTOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%.
- NOVONIX NVX stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock was up 3.92% on the session.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%.
- Latham Group SWIM stock drifted down 1.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80.
- CS Disco LAW shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.90, drifting down 2.77%.
- Valneva VALN stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.00. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
- Core Scientific CORZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.79%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income STEW stock set a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares hit a yearly low of $5.80. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- Janus Intl Gr JBI shares moved up 3.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95, drifting up 3.48%.
- Payoneer Global PAYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
- iRobot IRBT stock hit $45.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%.
- Mirion Technologies MIR shares moved up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.90, drifting up 0.82%.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.
- Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.38.
- Fiverr International FVRR shares set a new 52-week low of $29.04. The stock traded down 20.32%.
- Vacasa VCSA shares hit a yearly low of $5.38. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.
- Remitly Global RELY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92. The stock traded down 2.12%.
- MeridianLink MLNK shares hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
- Virtus Dividend NFJ shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
- Veracyte VCYT stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.77.
- First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock drifted up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.41%.
- Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.4%.
- Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.23%.
- Proterra PTRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.71. Shares traded up 0.62%.
- Domo DOMO stock hit a yearly low of $30.73. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- Dole DOLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.39%.
- CryoPort CYRX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
- Outset Medical OM shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.
- 23andMe Holding ME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 5.56%.
- Stem STEM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.57. Shares traded down 4.9%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY shares moved down 7.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.00, drifting down 7.95%.
- Array Technologies ARRY stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- Avid Technology AVID shares made a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 5.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 5.32%.
- Arrival ARVL shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock drifted down 3.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.65 and moving down 6.33%.
- Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock hit a yearly low of $33.18. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Morphic Holding MORF stock hit $24.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock hit $11.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.
- Cellebrite DI CLBT shares fell to $4.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.08%.
- IonQ IONQ stock drifted down 5.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.54.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares fell to $18.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.31%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.21.
- Riot Blockchain RIOT stock set a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Wednesday, moving down 0.66%.
- Calamos Convertible CHY shares fell to $11.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
- ContextLogic WISH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.07%.
- Standard Motor Products SMP shares hit a yearly low of $39.47. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Model N MODN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.18. Shares traded up 5.3%.
- SomaLogic SLGC shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares fell to $7.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.94%.
- Zhihu ZH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%.
- Immunogen IMGN stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.
- Sumo Logic SUMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE CHI stock hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Shyft Group SHYF shares set a new 52-week low of $22.54. The stock traded up 0.96%.
- Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit $12.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
- BTRS Holdings BTRS stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was down 11.62% for the day.
- Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.99. The stock was down 7.89% for the day.
- Western Asset Diversified WDI shares set a new yearly low of $14.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Instil Bio TIL stock set a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday, moving down 4.67%.
- Clarus CLAR shares set a new 52-week low of $19.08. The stock traded up 3.9%.
- Nuveen Credit Strat Inc JQC stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50.
- DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.23, drifting down 1.16%.
- ACM Research ACMR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.01.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock hit $5.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 7.42%.
- Blend Labs BLND shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.5%.
- Agora API shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
- Sharecare SHCR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 1.93%.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
- CBL & Associates CBL stock drifted up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.69.
- American Well AMWL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.10. Shares traded down 16.05%.
- Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 4.32%.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.98%.
- Skillz SKLZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Astra Space ASTR shares hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Strategy PFN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock set a new 52-week low of $6.63 on Wednesday, moving down 8.62%.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
- United States Lime USLM shares made a new 52-week low of $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.22% for the day.
- Boxed BOXD shares were up 11.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55.
- AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares hit a yearly low of $17.50. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Nano Dimension NNDM shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.
- Avidity Biosciences RNA stock hit a yearly low of $11.86. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.36.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA stock drifted down 4.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.
- Amyris AMRS shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was up 7.23% on the session.
- Allbirds BIRD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.95% for the day.
- Torrid Holdings CURV shares set a new yearly low of $5.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Design Therapeutics DSGN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.23. The stock traded down 5.26%.
- Vivid Seats SEAT stock hit $7.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.
- Youdao DAO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 8.22%.
- WW International WW shares set a new yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.
- Calamos Dynamic CCD stock hit $22.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.05%.
- Wheels Up Experience UP shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA shares fell to $7.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund ISD shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.14, drifting up 0.23%.
- Blackstone Strategic BGB stock set a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%.
- Tucows TCX shares made a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
- Butterfly Network BFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.60. Shares traded down 4.69%.
- nLight LASR shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.37%.
- American Software AMSWA shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.15.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
- Senseonics Holdings SENS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.28%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock hit $5.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.
- Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares moved up 2.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.04, drifting up 2.69%.
- ON24 ONTF shares set a new yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- Nerdwallet NRDS shares set a new yearly low of $7.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
- Invesco California Value VCV shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.16, drifting down 0.59%.
- Outbrain OB shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded down 5.81%.
- Velo3D VLD shares fell to $2.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.
- Imago BioSciences IMGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.62 and moving down 1.85%.
- ThredUp TDUP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.28%.
- Amarin Corp AMRN shares moved down 4.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 4.37%.
- Immunovant IMVT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%.
- Bandwidth BAND shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.48.
- Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares fell to $6.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.
- PetIQ PETQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.71. Shares traded down 0.81%.
- Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI shares fell to $13.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%.
- John Hancock Preferred HPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.09. Shares traded down 2.68%.
- Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.88.
- Advent Claymore Convt AVK shares hit a yearly low of $13.02. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- Doma Holdings DOMA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock traded down 1.75%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.49 and moving up 0.4%.
- Hut 8 Mining HUT shares moved down 5.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55, drifting down 5.71%.
- HIVE Blockchain HIVE shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
- Douglas Elliman DOUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Ouster OUST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.
- MaxCyte MXCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 9.36%.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
- Quantum-Si QSI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.42% for the day.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
- Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was up 8.44% on the session.
- Vital Farms VITL shares made a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.56%.
- Bitfarms BITF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 1.44%.
- Groupon GRPN shares fell to $12.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.95%.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.3%.
- Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.38. Shares traded down 5.85%.
- Immatics IMTX shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
- Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell to $7.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.77%.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares were down 27.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.60.
- BARK BARK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.5%.
- Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.95 and moving up 0.61%.
- Bionano Genomics BNGO stock hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
- Putnam Premier Income PPT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
- GSR II Meteora GSRM stock drifted up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.84.
- Iris Energy IREN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded down 4.75%.
- OraSure Technologies OSUR shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%.
- Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock drifted down 7.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50.
- Weber WEBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
- The RealReal REAL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.34% for the day.
- Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.
- Virtus AllianzGI NCV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 0.98%.
- Container Store Group TCS shares set a new yearly low of $7.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- Latch LTCH shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.
- PowerUp Acquisition PWUP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Senior EFR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.72 and moving down 1.01%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- Solo Brands DTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 8.61% on the session.
- Conn's CONN shares moved down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.99, drifting down 0.21%.
- Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.84%.
- REE Automotive REE stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.49%.
- C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock hit $6.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.35%.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.56%.
- Blue Foundry BLFY stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%.
- Absci ABSI shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.
- Lordstown Motors RIDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Yatsen Holding YSG shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 2.5%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.10 and moving down 8.3%.
- Infrastructure and Energy IEA shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 3.19%.
- CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit $7.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.
- Inotiv NOTV stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.62. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
- Root ROOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 8.15%.
- Rite Aid RAD stock drifted down 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52.
- Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock drifted down 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.15.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 11.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.00.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.85 and moving down 6.7%.
- Mersana Therapeutics MRSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.6%.
- MoneyLion ML shares were down 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23.
- TeraWulf WULF shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%.
- Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.
- Veritone VERI shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
- Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares hit a yearly low of $2.57. The stock was down 7.86% on the session.
- American Public Education APEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.09%.
- Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.39%.
- Bird Glb BRDS shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.
- Benefitfocus BNFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
- Eaton Vance National EOT shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.38.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.34 and moving down 13.2%.
- Kodiak Sciences KOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.05. Shares traded down 5.14%.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit $13.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.
- Loop Industries LOOP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
- Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares moved down 4.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.53, drifting down 4.08%.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares hit a yearly low of $12.79. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
- Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.43% for the day.
- ReneSola SOL shares set a new yearly low of $3.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
- ATI Physical Therapy ATIP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 10.64%.
- PepGen PEPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.14%.
- Aadi Bioscience AADI shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Wednesday, moving up 4.46%.
- GrowGeneration GRWG stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 17.91% for the day.
- Doubleline Opportunistic DBL shares set a new yearly low of $15.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV shares fell to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.66%.
- 1stdibs.com DIBS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.22. Shares traded down 3.36%.
- IronNet IRNT stock hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
- AlloVir ALVR shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.41. Shares traded down 15.59%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.05%.
- Inseego INSG shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
- Cleanspark CLSK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 5.61%.
- AC Immune ACIU stock drifted down 2.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63.
- Cogent Biosciences COGT shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% on the session.
- MiX Telematics MIXT shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- PlayAGS AGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.34. Shares traded up 5.58%.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
- Franklin Duration Income FTF shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.85, drifting up 0.4%.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares were down 4.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.95.
- Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.22 and moving down 0.74%.
- Sangoma Technologies SANG stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust GGT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Wednesday, moving up 3.62%.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $21.04. The stock traded down 0.33%.
- Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares set a new 52-week low of $17.02. The stock traded down 0.35%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock traded down 1.14%.
- Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.71%.
- Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 2.75%.
- Hurco Companies HURC stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.37. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Allot ALLT stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
- Marinus Pharma MRNS shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 6.85%.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 2.94%.
- Hyperfine HYPR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock traded down 6.72%.
- XL Fleet XL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.19 and moving down 0.81%.
- Harrow Health HROW shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.44%.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded down 10.16%.
- Bakkt Hldgs BKKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.04%.
- Anghami ANGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.02%.
- Apollo Endosurgery APEN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving down 9.57%.
- Voya Infrastructure IDE shares hit a yearly low of $9.82. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
- Finward Bancorp FNWD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.16. Shares traded down 4.23%.
- Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.95% on the session.
- EVI Industries EVI shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- comScore SCOR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.64. Shares traded down 1.7%.
- Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock traded down 6.46%.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.38%.
- Quantum QMCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.67. Shares traded down 1.16%.
- Zymergen ZY shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37.
- Graphite Bio GRPH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 8.16%.
- BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares set a new 52-week low of $8.72. The stock traded up 0.29%.
- Clene CLNN stock hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 7.2% for the day.
- Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ stock drifted up 0.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13.
- Ceragon Networks CRNT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.67. The stock traded down 1.45%.
- Romeo Power RMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.27%.
- High Tide HITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 6.97%.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Stereotaxis STXS shares moved down 4.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 4.71%.
- Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 10.81%.
- TELA Bio TELA shares moved down 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.43, drifting down 2.26%.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
- Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares fell to $9.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.94%.
- BankFinancial BFIN shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Bit Digital BTBT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.
- Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares moved down 6.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 6.94%.
- National CineMedia NCMI shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 4.64%.
- BEST BEST shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting up 0.69%.
- Kaleyra KLR stock drifted down 9.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74.
- Cue Biopharma CUE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock traded down 16.67%.
- View VIEW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 59.15%.
- Western Asset Investment PAI stock hit $12.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.
- BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Clovis Oncology CLVS shares moved down 5.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 5.26%.
- So-Young Intl SY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 5.8%.
- Calamos Global Total CGO shares hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- GDL Fund GDL shares set a new 52-week low of $8.13. The stock traded down 0.85%.
- Apyx Medical APYX shares moved down 4.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.08, drifting down 4.96%.
- Mogo MOGO shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Bancroft Fund BCV shares made a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- SOS SOS shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.
- Lee Enterprises LEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.16. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
- Charah Solns CHRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.21%.
- Cinedigm CIDM stock hit $0.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
- Silverback Therapeutics SBTX stock hit $2.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.
- RiverNorth Flexible RFM shares fell to $16.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.42%.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock drifted down 7.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03.
- Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.67. Shares traded down 1.08%.
- Lucira Health LHDX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.02%.
- Virtus Global VGI stock hit $8.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
- BrainsWay BWAY shares hit a yearly low of $6.03. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.
- Farmer Bros FARM shares were up 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.94.
- Kopin KOPN shares moved down 9.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05, drifting down 9.32%.
- Passage Bio PASG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving down 9.75%.
- Fortress Biotech FBIO shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
- NextCure NXTC stock hit $3.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.07%.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.28%.
- Epizyme EPZM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday, moving down 6.91%.
- Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock traded down 9.48%.
- Arlington Asset Inv AAIC shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.69.
- VirnetX Holding VHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 9.29%.
- AgroFresh Solutions AGFS shares fell to $1.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.49%.
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- PowerFleet PWFL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
- SRAX SRAX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 2.95%.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock hit $1.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.
- Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
- Flora Growth FLGC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
- BM Technologies BMTX shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN shares fell to $7.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%.
- Carrols Restaurant Group TAST shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 0.99%.
- Tanzanian Gold TRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.82%.
- Sharps Compliance SMED shares hit a yearly low of $4.04. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
- Nautilus NLS shares moved down 4.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46, drifting down 4.6%.
- Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.
- Puma Biotechnology PBYI shares moved down 8.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 8.79%.
- RiverNorth Specialty RSF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.35 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.0%.
- BitNile Hldgs NILE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday, moving down 6.46%.
- Conformis CFMS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.87%.
- Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Sphere 3D ANY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.21%.
- Nemaura Medical NMRD shares moved up 5.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59, drifting up 5.45%.
- BurgerFi International BFI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.03. Shares traded up 1.93%.
- Eargo EAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
- Assembly Biosciences ASMB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Elevate Credit ELVT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock drifted down 7.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.12.
- Oncolytics Biotech ONCY shares were down 3.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14.
- SAI.TECH Global SAI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.08%.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 2.84%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares were down 8.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11.
- Enjoy Technology ENJY shares moved down 7.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 7.0%.
- Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ stock drifted down 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.37.
- Marketwise MKTW shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- LifeMD LFMD stock drifted up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.
- Valens Co VLNS stock drifted down 3.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%.
- Streamline Health Solns STRM shares fell to $1.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%.
- Limbach Holdings LMB shares set a new 52-week low of $5.65. The stock traded down 5.0%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
- Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
- Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%.
- Comstock Mining LODE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Biotricity BTCY stock drifted down 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.
- PARTS iD ID shares moved down 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 8.0%.
- BeyondSpring BYSI stock drifted down 4.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.
- Solid Biosciences SLDB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.35%.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.
- Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
- Transact Technologies TACT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 10.02%.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.
- Brooklyn BTX shares moved down 4.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82, drifting down 4.85%.
- Sunworks SUNW shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
- Alkaline Water Co WTER shares made a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.6% for the day.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock traded down 19.54%.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 27.37%.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.57%.
- Super League Gaming SLGG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares moved down 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 2.15%.
- SPI Energy SPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.12%.
- MIND C.T.I. MNDO shares fell to $2.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%.
- Venus Concept VERO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.19%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 6.16%.
- Glimpse Group VRAR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday, moving up 6.95%.
- Quotient QTNT shares were down 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock drifted down 4.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.
- AudioEye AEYE shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.
- Leju Hldgs LEJU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.03%.
- Delcath Systems DCTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.7%.
- Verb Tech VERB stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 17.01% for the day.
- Society Pass SOPA stock hit $1.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.
- ProQR Therapeutics PRQR shares fell to $0.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.
- vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Willamette Valley WVVI shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.23. Shares traded down 3.56%.
- Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.
- cbdMD YCBD stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.
- Rafael Holdings RFL stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76.
- Midwest Holding MDWT shares were down 5.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.60.
- Peraso PRSO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.09%.
- Akanda AKAN shares fell to $1.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.79%.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- LightPath Technologies LPTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- Cumberland CPIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded down 10.08%.
- Avrobio AVRO stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
- Inpixon INPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was up 8.24% on the session.
- Applied Genetic AGTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 1.59%.
- Immunome IMNM shares fell to $2.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.
- Good Times Restaurants GTIM shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.
- Protara Therapeutics TARA shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Trevena TRVN shares moved down 32.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 32.63%.
- NuCana NCNA shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
- ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday, moving down 4.89%.
- The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.46%.
- AYRO AYRO shares were down 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81.
- Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares moved up 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75, drifting up 1.1%.
- Austin Gold AUST shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.
- ZK International Gr Co ZKIN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.01%.
- Phoenix New Media FENG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 16.05%.
- Polar Power POLA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded down 0.95%.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
- Sidus Space SIDU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved up 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 1.79%.
- India Globalization Cap IGC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.51% on the session.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 2.9%.
- Astrotech ASTC stock hit $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.
- Ontrak OTRK shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.
- Paramount Gold Nevada PZG shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.
- SPAR Group SGRP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares fell to $1.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.
- Akso Health Group AHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.34%.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 2.79%.
- Vivopower International VVPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 4.75%.
- Recon Technology RCON shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 5.38%.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock drifted up 5.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91.
- Smart for Life SMFL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 28.5%.
- ALFI ALF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.91%.
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Soligenix SNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 4.82%.
- Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved down 15.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 15.78%.
- Paltalk PALT stock hit $1.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares fell to $1.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.9%.
- Conifer Holdings CNFR shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
- Edible Garden EDBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.19%.
- Rail Vision RVSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%.
- Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%.
- Graybug Vision GRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.29%.
- LM Funding America LMFA shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 15.95% on the session.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.97 and moving up 2.02%.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- OpGen OPGN stock drifted down 4.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- InspireMD NSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.99%.
- CohBar CWBR shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.24%.
- Akerna KERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.43%.
- Creatd CRTD stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
- Molecular Data MKD shares moved down 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 0.63%.
- Cosmos Holdings COSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.04%.
- Nanoviricides NNVC shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16, drifting down 6.85%.
- RenovoRx RNXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.52. Shares traded down 1.94%.
- Calyxt CLXT stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.
- Applied UV AUVI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.99%.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares moved down 3.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.18, drifting down 3.2%.
- Cuentas CUEN shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 0.21%.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.03%.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock drifted down 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
- Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.54%.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.32.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.
- ION Geophysical IO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock hit $0.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.35%.
- Dynatronics DYNT stock drifted up 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 3.88%.
- Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.13%.
- Guardion Health Sciences GHSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.66%.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded down 17.88%.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 2.6%.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.49%.
- Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Highway Holdings HIHO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%.
- Puhui Wealth Investment PHCF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
- SunLink Health Systems SSY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.04. Shares traded up 2.2%.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares were up 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
- Allena Pharma ALNA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock traded down 11.32%.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs AEHL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 14.13%.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.