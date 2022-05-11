QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 12:28 PM | 78 min read

 

On Wednesday, 807 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Amazon.com AMZN was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Games & Esports GEEXW was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • View VIEW's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 59.15% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • N-able NABL saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Home Depot HD shares hit a yearly low of $286.25. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Starbucks SBUX shares set a new 52-week low of $70.07. The stock traded down 1.2%.
  • Airbnb ABNB shares fell to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.26%.
  • TJX Companies TJX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.07 and moving down 1.12%.
  • Uber Technologies UBER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.67 and moving down 1.08%.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.98 on Wednesday, moving down 1.05%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Shopify SHOP stock hit $315.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%.
  • Illumina ILMN shares made a new 52-week low of $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Sea SE shares set a new 52-week low of $60.57. The stock traded down 5.34%.
  • Wipro WIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Yum Brands YUM shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%.
  • KKR & Co KKR shares set a new yearly low of $49.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Mizuho Financial Gr MFG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 1.89%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares hit a yearly low of $332.00. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $117.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.26%.
  • Lucid Gr LCID shares fell to $15.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.77%.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Zscaler ZS shares fell to $142.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.
  • Genmab GMAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.95%.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.93.
  • Icon ICLR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $203.06 and moving up 0.53%.
  • NVR NVR stock hit a yearly low of $4,180.00. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $211.85. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
  • Warner Music Group WMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.
  • Coinbase Global COIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.80. The stock was down 23.88% on the session.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.98%.
  • Franklin Resources BEN stock set a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Wednesday, moving down 1.02%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.51. Shares traded up 3.84%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYB shares hit a yearly low of $21.50. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • Etsy ETSY stock drifted down 2.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.52.
  • Graco GGG stock hit $59.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Grab Hldgs GRAB stock hit $2.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.69 and moving down 3.1%.
  • Plug Power PLUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.60. The stock was down 6.65% on the session.
  • Pentair PNR shares set a new 52-week low of $48.48. The stock traded up 0.61%.
  • DiDi Global DIDI shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Tapestry TPR stock hit a yearly low of $27.59. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock drifted up 2.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.30.
  • Toast TOST shares hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
  • Globus Medical GMED stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.32 and moving up 2.61%.
  • Axon Enterprise AXON stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.35. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.80. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
  • Braskem BAK stock drifted up 2.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.13.
  • Woodward WWD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
  • Wayfair W stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.83. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
  • Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.75. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • DLocal DLO shares made a new 52-week low of $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Under Armour UAA shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.12.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock drifted down 6.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.85.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM shares made a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.
  • Monday.Com MNDY shares set a new yearly low of $101.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.
  • PVH PVH shares set a new yearly low of $64.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.08.
  • Howard Hughes HHC shares fell to $80.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.63%.
  • SLM SLM stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW stock drifted down 3.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding AB shares set a new yearly low of $38.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Carvana CVNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Ziff Davis ZD stock set a new 52-week low of $75.41 on Wednesday, moving down 5.07%.
  • ironSource IS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01.
  • Alight ALIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.08 and moving down 3.51%.
  • New Relic NEWR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.83. Shares traded down 1.72%.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.45%.
  • Lazard LAZ shares set a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Leslies LESL shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.34%.
  • Farfetch FTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
  • Sportradar Gr SRAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.
  • Papa John's International PZZA shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $82.03.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW shares made a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
  • Global E Online GLBE shares made a new 52-week low of $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Braze BRZE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.51. Shares traded down 6.47%.
  • Neogen NEOG stock hit $25.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.
  • Moelis & Co MC stock hit a yearly low of $41.51. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Ncino NCNO stock drifted down 3.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.87.
  • Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $48.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.
  • Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $75.29. Shares traded down 6.28%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl EXG shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.
  • Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares hit a yearly low of $16.61. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
  • Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock drifted down 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $105.75.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST shares fell to $28.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.34%.
  • Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition HLF shares hit a yearly low of $22.25. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Digital Turbine APPS shares moved down 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.01, drifting down 1.66%.
  • Hamilton Lane HLNE shares moved down 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.72, drifting down 0.34%.
  • Beam Therapeutics BEAM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.43. Shares traded down 6.93%.
  • Wingstop WING stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.44 and moving down 4.91%.
  • Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.32 and moving down 3.14%.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares moved down 12.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $195.26, drifting down 12.69%.
  • Upwork UPWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.59 and moving down 7.68%.
  • Roivant Sciences ROIV shares set a new 52-week low of $2.97. The stock traded up 1.48%.
  • Urban Outfitters URBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.89%.
  • Cricut CRCT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.
  • Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.08. Shares traded down 0.7%.
  • Hercules Capital HTGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.75. Shares traded down 1.38%.
  • BlackRock Innovation BIGZ shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.04.
  • National Vision Holdings EYE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.78. Shares traded down 3.95%.
  • Kornit Digital KRNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.01 and moving down 31.79%.
  • Warby Parker WRBY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
  • EverCommerce EVCM shares fell to $9.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.23%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • Beauty Health SKIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.55. Shares traded down 2.24%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.26 and moving up 1.95%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX EVT shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03. The stock traded up 0.66%.
  • Beyond Meat BYND shares fell to $27.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%.
  • Shake Shack SHAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.16. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.
  • BlackRock Health Sciences BMEZ shares set a new 52-week low of $15.37. The stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.03 and moving up 0.47%.
  • AbCellera Biologics ABCL stock drifted down 9.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.74.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.98.
  • BlackRock Capital BCAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.97. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • Relay Therapeutics RLAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.31.
  • Amplitude AMPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving up 0.27%.
  • Vertex VERX shares fell to $10.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.
  • Definitive Healthcare DH shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.70.
  • N-able NABL shares set a new yearly low of $8.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Olo OLO stock hit a yearly low of $8.15. The stock was up 10.39% for the day.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Paymentus Holdings PAY stock hit $12.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.5%.
  • Wolverine World Wide WWW shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • StepStone Group STEP stock hit a yearly low of $23.84. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • Paysafe PSFE shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA stock hit $8.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Gogoro GGR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62.
  • Custom Truck One Source CTOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock was up 3.92% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock drifted down 1.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80.
  • CS Disco LAW shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.90, drifting down 2.77%.
  • Valneva VALN stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.00. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.79%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income STEW stock set a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares hit a yearly low of $5.80. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
  • Janus Intl Gr JBI shares moved up 3.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95, drifting up 3.48%.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • iRobot IRBT stock hit $45.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%.
  • Mirion Technologies MIR shares moved up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.90, drifting up 0.82%.
  • FuelCell Energy FCEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.38.
  • Fiverr International FVRR shares set a new 52-week low of $29.04. The stock traded down 20.32%.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares hit a yearly low of $5.38. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.
  • Remitly Global RELY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92. The stock traded down 2.12%.
  • MeridianLink MLNK shares hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
  • Virtus Dividend NFJ shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • Veracyte VCYT stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.77.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock drifted up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59.
  • Lyell Immunopharma LYEL shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.41%.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.4%.
  • Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.23%.
  • Proterra PTRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.71. Shares traded up 0.62%.
  • Domo DOMO stock hit a yearly low of $30.73. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • Dole DOLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.39%.
  • CryoPort CYRX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
  • Outset Medical OM shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.
  • 23andMe Holding ME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 5.56%.
  • Stem STEM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.57. Shares traded down 4.9%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY shares moved down 7.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.00, drifting down 7.95%.
  • Array Technologies ARRY stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Avid Technology AVID shares made a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 5.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 5.32%.
  • Arrival ARVL shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock drifted down 3.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.65 and moving down 6.33%.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock hit a yearly low of $33.18. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • Morphic Holding MORF stock hit $24.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock hit $11.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.
  • Cellebrite DI CLBT shares fell to $4.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.08%.
  • IonQ IONQ stock drifted down 5.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.54.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares fell to $18.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.31%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.21.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock set a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Wednesday, moving down 0.66%.
  • Calamos Convertible CHY shares fell to $11.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
  • ContextLogic WISH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.07%.
  • Standard Motor Products SMP shares hit a yearly low of $39.47. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Model N MODN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.18. Shares traded up 5.3%.
  • SomaLogic SLGC shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares fell to $7.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.94%.
  • Zhihu ZH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%.
  • Immunogen IMGN stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.
  • Sumo Logic SUMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE CHI stock hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Shyft Group SHYF shares set a new 52-week low of $22.54. The stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit $12.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
  • BTRS Holdings BTRS stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was down 11.62% for the day.
  • Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.99. The stock was down 7.89% for the day.
  • Western Asset Diversified WDI shares set a new yearly low of $14.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock set a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday, moving down 4.67%.
  • Clarus CLAR shares set a new 52-week low of $19.08. The stock traded up 3.9%.
  • Nuveen Credit Strat Inc JQC stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50.
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.23, drifting down 1.16%.
  • ACM Research ACMR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.01.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock hit $5.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 7.42%.
  • Blend Labs BLND shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.5%.
  • Agora API shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
  • Sharecare SHCR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 1.93%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
  • CBL & Associates CBL stock drifted up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.69.
  • American Well AMWL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.10. Shares traded down 16.05%.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 4.32%.
  • Blink Charging BLNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.98%.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Indie Semiconductor INDI shares hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy PFN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock set a new 52-week low of $6.63 on Wednesday, moving down 8.62%.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
  • United States Lime USLM shares made a new 52-week low of $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.22% for the day.
  • Boxed BOXD shares were up 11.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55.
  • AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares hit a yearly low of $17.50. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Nano Dimension NNDM shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.
  • Avidity Biosciences RNA stock hit a yearly low of $11.86. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.36.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA stock drifted down 4.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.
  • Amyris AMRS shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was up 7.23% on the session.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.95% for the day.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV shares set a new yearly low of $5.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Design Therapeutics DSGN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.23. The stock traded down 5.26%.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT stock hit $7.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.
  • Youdao DAO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 8.22%.
  • WW International WW shares set a new yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.
  • Calamos Dynamic CCD stock hit $22.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.05%.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA shares fell to $7.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund ISD shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.14, drifting up 0.23%.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB stock set a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%.
  • Tucows TCX shares made a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.60. Shares traded down 4.69%.
  • nLight LASR shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.37%.
  • American Software AMSWA shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.15.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
  • Senseonics Holdings SENS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.28%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock hit $5.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares moved up 2.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.04, drifting up 2.69%.
  • ON24 ONTF shares set a new yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Nerdwallet NRDS shares set a new yearly low of $7.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
  • Invesco California Value VCV shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.16, drifting down 0.59%.
  • Outbrain OB shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded down 5.81%.
  • Velo3D VLD shares fell to $2.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.
  • Imago BioSciences IMGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.62 and moving down 1.85%.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.28%.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN shares moved down 4.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 4.37%.
  • Immunovant IMVT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%.
  • Bandwidth BAND shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.48.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares fell to $6.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.
  • PetIQ PETQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.71. Shares traded down 0.81%.
  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI shares fell to $13.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.09. Shares traded down 2.68%.
  • Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.88.
  • Advent Claymore Convt AVK shares hit a yearly low of $13.02. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock traded down 1.75%.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.49 and moving up 0.4%.
  • Hut 8 Mining HUT shares moved down 5.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55, drifting down 5.71%.
  • HIVE Blockchain HIVE shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ouster OUST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.
  • MaxCyte MXCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 9.36%.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
  • Quantum-Si QSI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.42% for the day.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
  • Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was up 8.44% on the session.
  • Vital Farms VITL shares made a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.56%.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 1.44%.
  • Groupon GRPN shares fell to $12.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.95%.
  • Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.3%.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.38. Shares traded down 5.85%.
  • Immatics IMTX shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell to $7.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.77%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares were down 27.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.60.
  • BARK BARK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.95 and moving up 0.61%.
  • Bionano Genomics BNGO stock hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
  • Putnam Premier Income PPT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
  • GSR II Meteora GSRM stock drifted up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.84.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded down 4.75%.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%.
  • Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock drifted down 7.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50.
  • Weber WEBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
  • The RealReal REAL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.34% for the day.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 0.98%.
  • Container Store Group TCS shares set a new yearly low of $7.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • Latch LTCH shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.
  • PowerUp Acquisition PWUP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Senior EFR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.72 and moving down 1.01%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 8.61% on the session.
  • Conn's CONN shares moved down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.99, drifting down 0.21%.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.84%.
  • REE Automotive REE stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.49%.
  • C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock hit $6.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.35%.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.56%.
  • Blue Foundry BLFY stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%.
  • Absci ABSI shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.
  • Lordstown Motors RIDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • Yatsen Holding YSG shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 2.5%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.10 and moving down 8.3%.
  • Infrastructure and Energy IEA shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 3.19%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit $7.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.
  • Inotiv NOTV stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.62. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
  • Root ROOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 8.15%.
  • Rite Aid RAD stock drifted down 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock drifted down 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.15.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 11.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.00.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.85 and moving down 6.7%.
  • Mersana Therapeutics MRSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.6%.
  • MoneyLion ML shares were down 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • Veritone VERI shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares hit a yearly low of $2.57. The stock was down 7.86% on the session.
  • American Public Education APEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.09%.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.39%.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.
  • Benefitfocus BNFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance National EOT shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.38.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.34 and moving down 13.2%.
  • Kodiak Sciences KOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.05. Shares traded down 5.14%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit $13.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Loop Industries LOOP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares moved down 4.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.53, drifting down 4.08%.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares hit a yearly low of $12.79. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.43% for the day.
  • ReneSola SOL shares set a new yearly low of $3.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • ATI Physical Therapy ATIP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 10.64%.
  • PepGen PEPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.14%.
  • Aadi Bioscience AADI shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Wednesday, moving up 4.46%.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 17.91% for the day.
  • Doubleline Opportunistic DBL shares set a new yearly low of $15.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV shares fell to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.66%.
  • 1stdibs.com DIBS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.22. Shares traded down 3.36%.
  • IronNet IRNT stock hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
  • AlloVir ALVR shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.41. Shares traded down 15.59%.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.05%.
  • Inseego INSG shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 5.61%.
  • AC Immune ACIU stock drifted down 2.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63.
  • Cogent Biosciences COGT shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% on the session.
  • MiX Telematics MIXT shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • PlayAGS AGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.34. Shares traded up 5.58%.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.85, drifting up 0.4%.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares were down 4.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.95.
  • Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.22 and moving down 0.74%.
  • Sangoma Technologies SANG stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust GGT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Wednesday, moving up 3.62%.
  • Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $21.04. The stock traded down 0.33%.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares set a new 52-week low of $17.02. The stock traded down 0.35%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock traded down 1.14%.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.71%.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 2.75%.
  • Hurco Companies HURC stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.37. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Allot ALLT stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 6.85%.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 2.94%.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock traded down 6.72%.
  • XL Fleet XL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.19 and moving down 0.81%.
  • Harrow Health HROW shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.44%.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded down 10.16%.
  • Bakkt Hldgs BKKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.04%.
  • Anghami ANGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.02%.
  • Apollo Endosurgery APEN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving down 9.57%.
  • Voya Infrastructure IDE shares hit a yearly low of $9.82. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
  • Finward Bancorp FNWD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.16. Shares traded down 4.23%.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.95% on the session.
  • EVI Industries EVI shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • comScore SCOR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.64. Shares traded down 1.7%.
  • Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock traded down 6.46%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.38%.
  • Quantum QMCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.67. Shares traded down 1.16%.
  • Zymergen ZY shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37.
  • Graphite Bio GRPH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 8.16%.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares set a new 52-week low of $8.72. The stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Clene CLNN stock hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 7.2% for the day.
  • Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ stock drifted up 0.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13.
  • Ceragon Networks CRNT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.67. The stock traded down 1.45%.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.27%.
  • High Tide HITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 6.97%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • KULR Tech Gr KULR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Stereotaxis STXS shares moved down 4.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 4.71%.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 10.81%.
  • TELA Bio TELA shares moved down 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.43, drifting down 2.26%.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares fell to $9.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.94%.
  • BankFinancial BFIN shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.
  • Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares moved down 6.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 6.94%.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 4.64%.
  • BEST BEST shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting up 0.69%.
  • Kaleyra KLR stock drifted down 9.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock traded down 16.67%.
  • View VIEW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 59.15%.
  • Western Asset Investment PAI stock hit $12.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS shares moved down 5.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 5.26%.
  • So-Young Intl SY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 5.8%.
  • Calamos Global Total CGO shares hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • GDL Fund GDL shares set a new 52-week low of $8.13. The stock traded down 0.85%.
  • Apyx Medical APYX shares moved down 4.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.08, drifting down 4.96%.
  • Mogo MOGO shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Bancroft Fund BCV shares made a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • SOS SOS shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.
  • Lee Enterprises LEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.16. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
  • Charah Solns CHRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.21%.
  • Cinedigm CIDM stock hit $0.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Silverback Therapeutics SBTX stock hit $2.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.
  • RiverNorth Flexible RFM shares fell to $16.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.42%.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock drifted down 7.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.67. Shares traded down 1.08%.
  • Lucira Health LHDX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.02%.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock hit $8.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
  • BrainsWay BWAY shares hit a yearly low of $6.03. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.
  • Farmer Bros FARM shares were up 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.94.
  • Kopin KOPN shares moved down 9.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05, drifting down 9.32%.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving down 9.75%.
  • Fortress Biotech FBIO shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • NextCure NXTC stock hit $3.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.07%.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.28%.
  • Epizyme EPZM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday, moving down 6.91%.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock traded down 9.48%.
  • Arlington Asset Inv AAIC shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.69.
  • VirnetX Holding VHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 9.29%.
  • AgroFresh Solutions AGFS shares fell to $1.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.49%.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • PowerFleet PWFL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • SRAX SRAX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 2.95%.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock hit $1.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • Flora Growth FLGC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • BM Technologies BMTX shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN shares fell to $7.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group TAST shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 0.99%.
  • Tanzanian Gold TRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.82%.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED shares hit a yearly low of $4.04. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
  • Nautilus NLS shares moved down 4.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46, drifting down 4.6%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.
  • Puma Biotechnology PBYI shares moved down 8.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 8.79%.
  • RiverNorth Specialty RSF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.35 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.0%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday, moving down 6.46%.
  • Conformis CFMS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.87%.
  • Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Sphere 3D ANY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.21%.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD shares moved up 5.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59, drifting up 5.45%.
  • BurgerFi International BFI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.03. Shares traded up 1.93%.
  • Eargo EAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
  • Assembly Biosciences ASMB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Elevate Credit ELVT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock drifted down 7.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.12.
  • Oncolytics Biotech ONCY shares were down 3.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.08%.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 2.84%.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares were down 8.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares moved down 7.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 7.0%.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ stock drifted down 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.37.
  • Marketwise MKTW shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • LifeMD LFMD stock drifted up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.
  • Valens Co VLNS stock drifted down 3.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%.
  • Streamline Health Solns STRM shares fell to $1.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%.
  • Limbach Holdings LMB shares set a new 52-week low of $5.65. The stock traded down 5.0%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
  • Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%.
  • Comstock Mining LODE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Biotricity BTCY stock drifted down 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.
  • PARTS iD ID shares moved down 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 8.0%.
  • BeyondSpring BYSI stock drifted down 4.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.35%.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
  • Transact Technologies TACT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 10.02%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares moved down 4.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82, drifting down 4.85%.
  • Sunworks SUNW shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • Alkaline Water Co WTER shares made a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.6% for the day.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock traded down 19.54%.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 27.37%.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.57%.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares moved down 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 2.15%.
  • SPI Energy SPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.12%.
  • MIND C.T.I. MNDO shares fell to $2.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.19%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 6.16%.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday, moving up 6.95%.
  • Quotient QTNT shares were down 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock drifted down 4.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.
  • AudioEye AEYE shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.
  • Leju Hldgs LEJU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.03%.
  • Delcath Systems DCTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.7%.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 17.01% for the day.
  • Society Pass SOPA stock hit $1.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.
  • ProQR Therapeutics PRQR shares fell to $0.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.
  • vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • Willamette Valley WVVI shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.23. Shares traded down 3.56%.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.
  • cbdMD YCBD stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.
  • Rafael Holdings RFL stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT shares were down 5.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.60.
  • Peraso PRSO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.09%.
  • Akanda AKAN shares fell to $1.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.79%.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • LightPath Technologies LPTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Cumberland CPIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded down 10.08%.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
  • Inpixon INPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was up 8.24% on the session.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 1.59%.
  • Immunome IMNM shares fell to $2.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.
  • Good Times Restaurants GTIM shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Trevena TRVN shares moved down 32.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 32.63%.
  • NuCana NCNA shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday, moving down 4.89%.
  • The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.46%.
  • AYRO AYRO shares were down 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares moved up 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75, drifting up 1.1%.
  • Austin Gold AUST shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.
  • ZK International Gr Co ZKIN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.01%.
  • Phoenix New Media FENG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 16.05%.
  • Polar Power POLA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded down 0.95%.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved up 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 1.79%.
  • India Globalization Cap IGC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.51% on the session.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 2.9%.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock hit $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.
  • Paramount Gold Nevada PZG shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.
  • SPAR Group SGRP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares fell to $1.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.
  • Akso Health Group AHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.34%.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 2.79%.
  • Vivopower International VVPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 4.75%.
  • Recon Technology RCON shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 5.38%.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock drifted up 5.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91.
  • Smart for Life SMFL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 28.5%.
  • ALFI ALF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.91%.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 4.82%.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved down 15.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 15.78%.
  • Paltalk PALT stock hit $1.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
  • AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares fell to $1.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.9%.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • Edible Garden EDBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.19%.
  • Rail Vision RVSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%.
  • Graybug Vision GRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.29%.
  • LM Funding America LMFA shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 15.95% on the session.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.97 and moving up 2.02%.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • OpGen OPGN stock drifted down 4.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • InspireMD NSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.99%.
  • CohBar CWBR shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.24%.
  • Akerna KERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.43%.
  • Creatd CRTD stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
  • Molecular Data MKD shares moved down 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 0.63%.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.04%.
  • Nanoviricides NNVC shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16, drifting down 6.85%.
  • RenovoRx RNXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.52. Shares traded down 1.94%.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.
  • Applied UV AUVI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.99%.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares moved down 3.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.18, drifting down 3.2%.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.
  • Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.03%.
  • Trxade Health MEDS shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock drifted down 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.54%.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.32.
  • China Pharma Holding CPHI shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.
  • ION Geophysical IO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock hit $0.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.35%.
  • Dynatronics DYNT stock drifted up 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 3.88%.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.13%.
  • Guardion Health Sciences GHSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.66%.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded down 17.88%.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 2.6%.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.49%.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Highway Holdings HIHO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment PHCF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.04. Shares traded up 2.2%.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares were up 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
  • Allena Pharma ALNA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock traded down 11.32%.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs AEHL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 14.13%.

