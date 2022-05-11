Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 807 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Amazon.com AMZN was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Games & Esports GEEXW was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. View VIEW 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 59.15% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 59.15% to reach a new 52-week low. N-able NABL saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Home Depot HD shares hit a yearly low of $286.25. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $286.25. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Starbucks SBUX shares set a new 52-week low of $70.07. The stock traded down 1.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $70.07. The stock traded down 1.2%. Airbnb ABNB shares fell to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.26%.

shares fell to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.26%. TJX Companies TJX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.07 and moving down 1.12%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.07 and moving down 1.12%. Uber Technologies UBER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.67 and moving down 1.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.67 and moving down 1.08%. Honda Motor Co HMC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.98 on Wednesday, moving down 1.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.98 on Wednesday, moving down 1.05%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. Shopify SHOP stock hit $315.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%.

stock hit $315.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%. Illumina ILMN shares made a new 52-week low of $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Sea SE shares set a new 52-week low of $60.57. The stock traded down 5.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $60.57. The stock traded down 5.34%. Wipro WIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. Yum Brands YUM shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%. KKR & Co KKR shares set a new yearly low of $49.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $49.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Mizuho Financial Gr MFG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 1.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 1.89%. IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares hit a yearly low of $332.00. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $332.00. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $117.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $117.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.26%. Lucid Gr LCID shares fell to $15.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.77%.

shares fell to $15.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.77%. Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%. Zscaler ZS shares fell to $142.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.

shares fell to $142.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%. Genmab GMAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.95%. Rivian Automotive RIVN shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.93.

shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.93. Icon ICLR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $203.06 and moving up 0.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $203.06 and moving up 0.53%. NVR NVR stock hit a yearly low of $4,180.00. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4,180.00. The stock was down 0.49% for the day. Generac Hldgs GNRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $211.85. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $211.85. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. Warner Music Group WMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%. Coinbase Global COIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.80. The stock was down 23.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.80. The stock was down 23.88% on the session. Liberty Global LBTYK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.98%. Franklin Resources BEN stock set a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Wednesday, moving down 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Wednesday, moving down 1.02%. Liberty Global LBTYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.51. Shares traded up 3.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.51. Shares traded up 3.84%. Liberty Global LBTYB shares hit a yearly low of $21.50. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.50. The stock was down 4.83% on the session. Nomura Holdings NMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%. Etsy ETSY stock drifted down 2.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.52.

stock drifted down 2.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.52. Graco GGG stock hit $59.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.6%.

stock hit $59.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.6%. Grab Hldgs GRAB stock hit $2.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.

stock hit $2.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%. Wolfspeed WOLF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.69 and moving down 3.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.69 and moving down 3.1%. Plug Power PLUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.60. The stock was down 6.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.60. The stock was down 6.65% on the session. Pentair PNR shares set a new 52-week low of $48.48. The stock traded up 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.48. The stock traded up 0.61%. DiDi Global DIDI shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session. Tapestry TPR stock hit a yearly low of $27.59. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $27.59. The stock was down 2.4% for the day. Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock drifted up 2.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.30.

stock drifted up 2.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.30. Toast TOST shares hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 6.39% on the session. Globus Medical GMED stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.32 and moving up 2.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.32 and moving up 2.61%. Axon Enterprise AXON stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.35. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.35. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.80. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.80. The stock was down 3.56% on the session. Braskem BAK stock drifted up 2.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.13.

stock drifted up 2.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.13. Woodward WWD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%. Wayfair W stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.83. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.83. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.75. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.75. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. DLocal DLO shares made a new 52-week low of $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Under Armour UAA shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.12.

shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.12. 10x Genomics TXG stock drifted down 6.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.85.

stock drifted down 6.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.85. Affirm Holdings AFRM shares made a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day. Monday.Com MNDY shares set a new yearly low of $101.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $101.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session. PVH PVH shares set a new yearly low of $64.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $64.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session. Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.08.

shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.08. Howard Hughes HHC shares fell to $80.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.63%.

shares fell to $80.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.63%. SLM SLM stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. Mister Car Wash MCW stock drifted down 3.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68.

stock drifted down 3.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68. AllianceBernstein Holding AB shares set a new yearly low of $38.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. Carvana CVNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. Ziff Davis ZD stock set a new 52-week low of $75.41 on Wednesday, moving down 5.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $75.41 on Wednesday, moving down 5.07%. ironSource IS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded up 0.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded up 0.75%. PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01.

stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01. Alight ALIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.08 and moving down 3.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.08 and moving down 3.51%. New Relic NEWR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.83. Shares traded down 1.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.83. Shares traded down 1.72%. ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.45%. Lazard LAZ shares set a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock traded up 0.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock traded up 0.09%. Leslies LESL shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.34%. Farfetch FTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.1% on the session. Sportradar Gr SRAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock was up 2.83% on the session. Papa John's International PZZA shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $82.03.

shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $82.03. ACI Worldwide ACIW shares made a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Global E Online GLBE shares made a new 52-week low of $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Braze BRZE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.51. Shares traded down 6.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.51. Shares traded down 6.47%. Neogen NEOG stock hit $25.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.

stock hit $25.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%. Moelis & Co MC stock hit a yearly low of $41.51. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $41.51. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. Ncino NCNO stock drifted down 3.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.87.

stock drifted down 3.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.87. Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $48.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.

shares fell to $48.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%. Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $75.29. Shares traded down 6.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $75.29. Shares traded down 6.28%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl EXG shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%. Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares hit a yearly low of $16.61. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.61. The stock was down 2.82% on the session. Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock drifted down 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $105.75.

stock drifted down 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $105.75. Upstart Hldgs UPST shares fell to $28.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.34%.

shares fell to $28.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.34%. Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded up 0.05%. Herbalife Nutrition HLF shares hit a yearly low of $22.25. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.25. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Digital Turbine APPS shares moved down 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.01, drifting down 1.66%.

shares moved down 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.01, drifting down 1.66%. Hamilton Lane HLNE shares moved down 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.72, drifting down 0.34%.

shares moved down 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.72, drifting down 0.34%. Beam Therapeutics BEAM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.43. Shares traded down 6.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.43. Shares traded down 6.93%. Wingstop WING stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.44 and moving down 4.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.44 and moving down 4.91%. Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.32 and moving down 3.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.32 and moving down 3.14%. MicroStrategy MSTR shares moved down 12.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $195.26, drifting down 12.69%.

shares moved down 12.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $195.26, drifting down 12.69%. Upwork UPWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.59 and moving down 7.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.59 and moving down 7.68%. Roivant Sciences ROIV shares set a new 52-week low of $2.97. The stock traded up 1.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.97. The stock traded up 1.48%. Urban Outfitters URBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.89%. Cricut CRCT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day. Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.08. Shares traded down 0.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.08. Shares traded down 0.7%. Hercules Capital HTGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.75. Shares traded down 1.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.75. Shares traded down 1.38%. BlackRock Innovation BIGZ shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.04.

shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.04. National Vision Holdings EYE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.78. Shares traded down 3.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.78. Shares traded down 3.95%. Kornit Digital KRNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.01 and moving down 31.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.01 and moving down 31.79%. Warby Parker WRBY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day. EverCommerce EVCM shares fell to $9.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.23%.

shares fell to $9.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.23%. Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%. Beauty Health SKIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.55. Shares traded down 2.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.55. Shares traded down 2.24%. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.26 and moving up 1.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.26 and moving up 1.95%. EATON VANCE TAX EVT shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03. The stock traded up 0.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03. The stock traded up 0.66%. Beyond Meat BYND shares fell to $27.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%.

shares fell to $27.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%. Shake Shack SHAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.16. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.16. The stock was down 5.55% on the session. Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%. BlackRock Health Sciences BMEZ shares set a new 52-week low of $15.37. The stock traded up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.37. The stock traded up 0.26%. Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.03 and moving up 0.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.03 and moving up 0.47%. AbCellera Biologics ABCL stock drifted down 9.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.74.

stock drifted down 9.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.74. BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.98.

shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.98. BlackRock Capital BCAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.97. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.97. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. Relay Therapeutics RLAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38. The stock was down 9.19% on the session. MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.31.

shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.31. Amplitude AMPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving up 0.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.07 and moving up 0.27%. Vertex VERX shares fell to $10.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.

shares fell to $10.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%. Definitive Healthcare DH shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.70.

shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.70. N-able NABL shares set a new yearly low of $8.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Olo OLO stock hit a yearly low of $8.15. The stock was up 10.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.15. The stock was up 10.39% for the day. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. Paymentus Holdings PAY stock hit $12.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%.

stock hit $12.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%. Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide WWW shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 2.63% on the session. StepStone Group STEP stock hit a yearly low of $23.84. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.84. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Paysafe PSFE shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 12.5% on the session. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%. ACV Auctions ACVA stock hit $8.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%.

stock hit $8.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%. Gogoro GGR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62. Custom Truck One Source CTOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%. NOVONIX NVX stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock was up 3.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock was up 3.92% on the session. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%. Latham Group SWIM stock drifted down 1.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80.

stock drifted down 1.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80. CS Disco LAW shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.90, drifting down 2.77%.

shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.90, drifting down 2.77%. Valneva VALN stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.00. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.00. The stock was down 2.55% on the session. Core Scientific CORZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.79%. Boulder Gwth & Income STEW stock set a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%. Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares hit a yearly low of $5.80. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.80. The stock was down 1.64% on the session. Janus Intl Gr JBI shares moved up 3.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95, drifting up 3.48%.

shares moved up 3.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95, drifting up 3.48%. Payoneer Global PAYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%. iRobot IRBT stock hit $45.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%.

stock hit $45.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%. Mirion Technologies MIR shares moved up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.90, drifting up 0.82%.

shares moved up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.90, drifting up 0.82%. FuelCell Energy FCEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%. Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.38.

shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.38. Fiverr International FVRR shares set a new 52-week low of $29.04. The stock traded down 20.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.04. The stock traded down 20.32%. Vacasa VCSA shares hit a yearly low of $5.38. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.38. The stock was down 3.81% on the session. Remitly Global RELY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92. The stock traded down 2.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92. The stock traded down 2.12%. MeridianLink MLNK shares hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was down 4.73% on the session. Virtus Dividend NFJ shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session. Veracyte VCYT stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.77.

stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.77. First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock drifted up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59.

stock drifted up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.59. Lyell Immunopharma LYEL shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.41%.

shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.41%. Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.4%. Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.23%. Proterra PTRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.71. Shares traded up 0.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.71. Shares traded up 0.62%. Domo DOMO stock hit a yearly low of $30.73. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.73. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. Dole DOLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.39%. CryoPort CYRX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. Outset Medical OM shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.

shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36. 23andMe Holding ME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 5.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 5.56%. Stem STEM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.57. Shares traded down 4.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.57. Shares traded down 4.9%. Repay Hldgs RPAY shares moved down 7.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.00, drifting down 7.95%.

shares moved down 7.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.00, drifting down 7.95%. Array Technologies ARRY stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Avid Technology AVID shares made a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day. Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 5.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 5.32%.

shares moved down 5.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 5.32%. Arrival ARVL shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock drifted down 3.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74.

stock drifted down 3.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.65 and moving down 6.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.65 and moving down 6.33%. Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock hit a yearly low of $33.18. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $33.18. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. Morphic Holding MORF stock hit $24.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%.

stock hit $24.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock hit $11.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.

stock hit $11.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%. Cellebrite DI CLBT shares fell to $4.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.08%.

shares fell to $4.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.08%. IonQ IONQ stock drifted down 5.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.54.

stock drifted down 5.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.54. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day. Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares fell to $18.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.31%.

shares fell to $18.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.31%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.21.

shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.21. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock set a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Wednesday, moving down 0.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Wednesday, moving down 0.66%. Calamos Convertible CHY shares fell to $11.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.

shares fell to $11.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%. ContextLogic WISH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.07%. Standard Motor Products SMP shares hit a yearly low of $39.47. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $39.47. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Model N MODN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.18. Shares traded up 5.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.18. Shares traded up 5.3%. SomaLogic SLGC shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68.

shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68. Stitch Fix SFIX shares fell to $7.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.94%.

shares fell to $7.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.94%. Zhihu ZH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%. Immunogen IMGN stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.

stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%. Sumo Logic SUMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE CHI stock hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Shyft Group SHYF shares set a new 52-week low of $22.54. The stock traded up 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.54. The stock traded up 0.96%. Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit $12.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.

stock hit $12.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%. BTRS Holdings BTRS stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was down 11.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was down 11.62% for the day. Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.99. The stock was down 7.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.99. The stock was down 7.89% for the day. Western Asset Diversified WDI shares set a new yearly low of $14.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Instil Bio TIL stock set a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday, moving down 4.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday, moving down 4.67%. Clarus CLAR shares set a new 52-week low of $19.08. The stock traded up 3.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.08. The stock traded up 3.9%. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc JQC stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50.

stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50. DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.23, drifting down 1.16%.

shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.23, drifting down 1.16%. ACM Research ACMR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.01.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.01. Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock hit $5.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 7.42%.

stock hit $5.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 7.42%. Blend Labs BLND shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.5%. Agora API shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%. Sharecare SHCR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 1.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 1.93%. Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock was up 3.09% on the session. CBL & Associates CBL stock drifted up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.69.

stock drifted up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.69. American Well AMWL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%. Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.10. Shares traded down 16.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.10. Shares traded down 16.05%. Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 4.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 4.32%. Blink Charging BLNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.98%. Skillz SKLZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Astra Space ASTR shares hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. Indie Semiconductor INDI shares hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was down 2.67% on the session. PIMCO Income Strategy PFN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.6% on the session. Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock set a new 52-week low of $6.63 on Wednesday, moving down 8.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.63 on Wednesday, moving down 8.62%. Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session. United States Lime USLM shares made a new 52-week low of $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.22% for the day. Boxed BOXD shares were up 11.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55.

shares were up 11.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55. AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares hit a yearly low of $17.50. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.50. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Nano Dimension NNDM shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session. Avidity Biosciences RNA stock hit a yearly low of $11.86. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.86. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.36.

shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.36. Aeva Technologies AEVA stock drifted down 4.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.

stock drifted down 4.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. Amyris AMRS shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was up 7.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was up 7.23% on the session. Allbirds BIRD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.95% for the day. Torrid Holdings CURV shares set a new yearly low of $5.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Design Therapeutics DSGN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.23. The stock traded down 5.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.23. The stock traded down 5.26%. Vivid Seats SEAT stock hit $7.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.

stock hit $7.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%. Youdao DAO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 8.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 8.22%. WW International WW shares set a new yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Tattooed Chef TTCF shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day. Calamos Dynamic CCD stock hit $22.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.05%.

stock hit $22.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.05%. Wheels Up Experience UP shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.

shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA shares fell to $7.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.

shares fell to $7.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%. PGIM High Yield Fund ISD shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.14, drifting up 0.23%.

shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.14, drifting up 0.23%. Blackstone Strategic BGB stock set a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%. Tucows TCX shares made a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. Butterfly Network BFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.60. Shares traded down 4.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.60. Shares traded down 4.69%. nLight LASR shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.37%. American Software AMSWA shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.15.

shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.15. Markforged Holding MKFG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.61% for the day. Senseonics Holdings SENS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.28%. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock hit $5.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.

stock hit $5.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day. Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares moved up 2.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.04, drifting up 2.69%.

shares moved up 2.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.04, drifting up 2.69%. ON24 ONTF shares set a new yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Nerdwallet NRDS shares set a new yearly low of $7.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session. Invesco California Value VCV shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.16, drifting down 0.59%.

shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.16, drifting down 0.59%. Outbrain OB shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded down 5.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded down 5.81%. Velo3D VLD shares fell to $2.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.

shares fell to $2.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%. Imago BioSciences IMGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.62 and moving down 1.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.62 and moving down 1.85%. ThredUp TDUP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.28%. Amarin Corp AMRN shares moved down 4.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 4.37%.

shares moved down 4.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 4.37%. Immunovant IMVT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%. Bandwidth BAND shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.48.

shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.48. Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares fell to $6.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.

shares fell to $6.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%. PetIQ PETQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.71. Shares traded down 0.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.71. Shares traded down 0.81%. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI shares fell to $13.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%.

shares fell to $13.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%. John Hancock Preferred HPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.09. Shares traded down 2.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.09. Shares traded down 2.68%. Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.88.

shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.88. Advent Claymore Convt AVK shares hit a yearly low of $13.02. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.02. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Doma Holdings DOMA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock traded down 1.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock traded down 1.75%. Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.49 and moving up 0.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.49 and moving up 0.4%. Hut 8 Mining HUT shares moved down 5.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55, drifting down 5.71%.

shares moved down 5.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55, drifting down 5.71%. HIVE Blockchain HIVE shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session. Douglas Elliman DOUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Ouster OUST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%. MaxCyte MXCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 9.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 9.36%. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%. Quantum-Si QSI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.42% for the day. Mitek Systems MITK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%. Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was up 8.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was up 8.44% on the session. Vital Farms VITL shares made a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day. Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.56%. Bitfarms BITF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 1.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 1.44%. Groupon GRPN shares fell to $12.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.95%.

shares fell to $12.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.95%. Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.3%.

shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.3%. Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.38. Shares traded down 5.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.38. Shares traded down 5.85%. Immatics IMTX shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.73% on the session. Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell to $7.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.77%.

shares fell to $7.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.77%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares were down 27.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.60.

shares were down 27.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.60. BARK BARK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.5%. Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.95 and moving up 0.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.95 and moving up 0.61%. Bionano Genomics BNGO stock hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. Putnam Premier Income PPT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%. GSR II Meteora GSRM stock drifted up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.84.

stock drifted up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.84. Iris Energy IREN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded down 4.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded down 4.75%. OraSure Technologies OSUR shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.8%. Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock drifted down 7.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50.

stock drifted down 7.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. Weber WEBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. The RealReal REAL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.34% for the day. Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 10.23% on the session. Virtus AllianzGI NCV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 0.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 0.98%. Container Store Group TCS shares set a new yearly low of $7.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Latch LTCH shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39. PowerUp Acquisition PWUP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Eaton Vance Senior EFR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.72 and moving down 1.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.72 and moving down 1.01%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%. Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.

shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%. Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Solo Brands DTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 8.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 8.61% on the session. Conn's CONN shares moved down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.99, drifting down 0.21%.

shares moved down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.99, drifting down 0.21%. Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.84%. REE Automotive REE stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.49%.

stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.49%. C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock hit $6.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.35%.

stock hit $6.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.35%. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.56%. Blue Foundry BLFY stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.25%. Absci ABSI shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 10.25% on the session. Lordstown Motors RIDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%. Yatsen Holding YSG shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session. Mind Medicine MNMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 2.5%. PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.10 and moving down 8.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.10 and moving down 8.3%. Infrastructure and Energy IEA shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 3.19%.

shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 3.19%. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit $7.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.

stock hit $7.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%. Inotiv NOTV stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.62. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.62. The stock was up 1.8% on the session. Root ROOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 8.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 8.15%. Rite Aid RAD stock drifted down 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52.

stock drifted down 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52. Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock drifted down 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.15.

stock drifted down 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 11.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.00.

shares were down 11.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.00. BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.85 and moving down 6.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.85 and moving down 6.7%. Mersana Therapeutics MRSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.6%. MoneyLion ML shares were down 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23.

shares were down 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23. TeraWulf WULF shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%.

shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%. Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%. Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%. Veritone VERI shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares hit a yearly low of $2.57. The stock was down 7.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.57. The stock was down 7.86% on the session. American Public Education APEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.09%. Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.39%. Bird Glb BRDS shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94. Benefitfocus BNFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock was down 5.12% on the session. Eaton Vance National EOT shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.38.

shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.38. Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.34 and moving down 13.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.34 and moving down 13.2%. Kodiak Sciences KOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.05. Shares traded down 5.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.05. Shares traded down 5.14%. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit $13.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.

stock hit $13.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%. Loop Industries LOOP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day. Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares moved down 4.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.53, drifting down 4.08%.

shares moved down 4.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.53, drifting down 4.08%. KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares hit a yearly low of $12.79. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.79. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Lightning eMotors ZEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.43% for the day. ReneSola SOL shares set a new yearly low of $3.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session. ATI Physical Therapy ATIP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 10.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 10.64%. PepGen PEPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.14%. Aadi Bioscience AADI shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was down 2.42% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. SuRo Capital SSSS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Wednesday, moving up 4.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Wednesday, moving up 4.46%. GrowGeneration GRWG stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 17.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 17.91% for the day. Doubleline Opportunistic DBL shares set a new yearly low of $15.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV shares fell to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.66%.

shares fell to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.66%. 1stdibs.com DIBS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.22. Shares traded down 3.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.22. Shares traded down 3.36%. IronNet IRNT stock hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was up 2.14% for the day. AlloVir ALVR shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.41. Shares traded down 15.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.41. Shares traded down 15.59%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.05%.

stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.05%. Inseego INSG shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Cleanspark CLSK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 5.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 5.61%. AC Immune ACIU stock drifted down 2.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63.

stock drifted down 2.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63. Cogent Biosciences COGT shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% on the session. MiX Telematics MIXT shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. PlayAGS AGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.34. Shares traded up 5.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.34. Shares traded up 5.58%. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Franklin Duration Income FTF shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.85, drifting up 0.4%.

shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.85, drifting up 0.4%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares were down 4.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.95.

shares were down 4.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.95. Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.22 and moving down 0.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.22 and moving down 0.74%. Sangoma Technologies SANG stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. Gabelli Multimedia Trust GGT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Wednesday, moving up 3.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Wednesday, moving up 3.62%. Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $21.04. The stock traded down 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.04. The stock traded down 0.33%. Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares set a new 52-week low of $17.02. The stock traded down 0.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.02. The stock traded down 0.35%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock traded down 1.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock traded down 1.14%. Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.71%.

shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.71%. Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 2.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 2.75%. Hurco Companies HURC stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.37. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.37. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Allot ALLT stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Marinus Pharma MRNS shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 6.85%.

shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 6.85%. Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 2.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 2.94%. Hyperfine HYPR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock traded down 6.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock traded down 6.72%. XL Fleet XL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.19 and moving down 0.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.19 and moving down 0.81%. Harrow Health HROW shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.44%.

shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.44%. Vor Biopharma VOR shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded down 10.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded down 10.16%. Bakkt Hldgs BKKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.04%. Anghami ANGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.02%. Apollo Endosurgery APEN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving down 9.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving down 9.57%. Voya Infrastructure IDE shares hit a yearly low of $9.82. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.82. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. Finward Bancorp FNWD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.16. Shares traded down 4.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.16. Shares traded down 4.23%. Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.95% on the session. EVI Industries EVI shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 1.23%. comScore SCOR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.64. Shares traded down 1.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.64. Shares traded down 1.7%. Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.28% on the session. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock traded down 6.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock traded down 6.46%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.38%. Quantum QMCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.67. Shares traded down 1.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.67. Shares traded down 1.16%. Zymergen ZY shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37.

shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37. Graphite Bio GRPH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 8.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 8.16%. BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares set a new 52-week low of $8.72. The stock traded up 0.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.72. The stock traded up 0.29%. Clene CLNN stock hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 7.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 7.2% for the day. Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ stock drifted up 0.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50.

stock drifted up 0.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13.

shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13. Ceragon Networks CRNT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.67. The stock traded down 1.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.67. The stock traded down 1.45%. Romeo Power RMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.27%. High Tide HITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 6.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 6.97%. Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. KULR Tech Gr KULR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.68% on the session. Stereotaxis STXS shares moved down 4.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 4.71%.

shares moved down 4.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 4.71%. Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 10.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 10.81%. TELA Bio TELA shares moved down 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.43, drifting down 2.26%.

shares moved down 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.43, drifting down 2.26%. Co-Diagnostics CODX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%. Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares fell to $9.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.94%.

shares fell to $9.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.94%. BankFinancial BFIN shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Bit Digital BTBT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%. Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares moved down 6.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 6.94%.

shares moved down 6.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 6.94%. National CineMedia NCMI shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 4.64%.

shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 4.64%. BEST BEST shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting up 0.69%.

shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting up 0.69%. Kaleyra KLR stock drifted down 9.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74.

stock drifted down 9.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74. Cue Biopharma CUE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock traded down 16.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock traded down 16.67%. View VIEW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 59.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 59.15%. Western Asset Investment PAI stock hit $12.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.

stock hit $12.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving 0.0% (flat). Clovis Oncology CLVS shares moved down 5.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 5.26%.

shares moved down 5.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 5.26%. So-Young Intl SY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 5.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 5.8%. Calamos Global Total CGO shares hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. GDL Fund GDL shares set a new 52-week low of $8.13. The stock traded down 0.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.13. The stock traded down 0.85%. Apyx Medical APYX shares moved down 4.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.08, drifting down 4.96%.

shares moved down 4.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.08, drifting down 4.96%. Mogo MOGO shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. Bancroft Fund BCV shares made a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. SOS SOS shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.

shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38. Lee Enterprises LEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.16. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.16. The stock was up 2.37% on the session. Charah Solns CHRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.21%. Cinedigm CIDM stock hit $0.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%.

stock hit $0.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%. TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. GreenPower Motor Co GP shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session. Silverback Therapeutics SBTX stock hit $2.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.

stock hit $2.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%. RiverNorth Flexible RFM shares fell to $16.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.

shares fell to $16.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%. Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.42%.

stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.42%. Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock drifted down 7.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03.

stock drifted down 7.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.67. Shares traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.67. Shares traded down 1.08%. Lucira Health LHDX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.02%. Virtus Global VGI stock hit $8.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.

stock hit $8.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%. BrainsWay BWAY shares hit a yearly low of $6.03. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.03. The stock was down 7.09% on the session. Farmer Bros FARM shares were up 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.94.

shares were up 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.94. Kopin KOPN shares moved down 9.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05, drifting down 9.32%.

shares moved down 9.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05, drifting down 9.32%. Passage Bio PASG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving down 9.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving down 9.75%. Fortress Biotech FBIO shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 2.95% on the session. NextCure NXTC stock hit $3.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.07%.

stock hit $3.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.07%. CuriosityStream CURI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.28%. Epizyme EPZM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday, moving down 6.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday, moving down 6.91%. Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock traded down 9.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock traded down 9.48%. Arlington Asset Inv AAIC shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.69.

shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.69. VirnetX Holding VHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 9.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 9.29%. AgroFresh Solutions AGFS shares fell to $1.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.49%.

shares fell to $1.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.49%. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. PowerFleet PWFL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. SRAX SRAX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 2.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 2.95%. BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.

stock drifted up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock hit $1.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.

stock hit $1.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%. Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%. Flora Growth FLGC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day. BM Technologies BMTX shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42, drifting 0.0% (flat). CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN shares fell to $7.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%.

shares fell to $7.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%. Carrols Restaurant Group TAST shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 0.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 0.99%. Tanzanian Gold TRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.82%. Sharps Compliance SMED shares hit a yearly low of $4.04. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.04. The stock was down 5.59% on the session. Nautilus NLS shares moved down 4.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46, drifting down 4.6%.

shares moved down 4.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46, drifting down 4.6%. Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.23% for the day. Puma Biotechnology PBYI shares moved down 8.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 8.79%.

shares moved down 8.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 8.79%. RiverNorth Specialty RSF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.35 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.35 and moving 0.0% (flat). Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.0%. BitNile Hldgs NILE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday, moving down 6.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday, moving down 6.46%. Conformis CFMS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.87%. Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded up 0.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded up 0.23%. Sphere 3D ANY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.21%. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares moved up 5.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59, drifting up 5.45%.

shares moved up 5.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59, drifting up 5.45%. BurgerFi International BFI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.03. Shares traded up 1.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.03. Shares traded up 1.93%. Eargo EAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%. Assembly Biosciences ASMB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 2.01% for the day. Elevate Credit ELVT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock drifted down 7.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.12.

stock drifted down 7.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.12. Oncolytics Biotech ONCY shares were down 3.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14.

shares were down 3.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14. SAI.TECH Global SAI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.08%. Urban-gro UGRO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day. Eyenovia EYEN shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 2.84%.

shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 2.84%. PLx Pharma PLXP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares were down 8.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11.

shares were down 8.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares moved down 7.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 7.0%.

shares moved down 7.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 7.0%. Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ stock drifted down 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.37.

stock drifted down 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.37. Marketwise MKTW shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. LifeMD LFMD stock drifted up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.

stock drifted up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. Valens Co VLNS stock drifted down 3.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.

stock drifted down 3.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. Tuesday Morning TUEM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%. Streamline Health Solns STRM shares fell to $1.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%.

shares fell to $1.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%. Limbach Holdings LMB shares set a new 52-week low of $5.65. The stock traded down 5.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.65. The stock traded down 5.0%. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%. Comstock Mining LODE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Biotricity BTCY stock drifted down 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.

stock drifted down 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. PARTS iD ID shares moved down 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 8.0%.

shares moved down 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 8.0%. BeyondSpring BYSI stock drifted down 4.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.

stock drifted down 4.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. Solid Biosciences SLDB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.35%. Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%. Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.

shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20. Transact Technologies TACT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 10.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 10.02%. Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.

shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%. Brooklyn BTX shares moved down 4.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82, drifting down 4.85%.

shares moved down 4.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82, drifting down 4.85%. Sunworks SUNW shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 5.7% on the session. Alkaline Water Co WTER shares made a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.6% for the day. Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock traded down 19.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock traded down 19.54%. Aspira Womens Health AWH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 27.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 27.37%. Fast Radius FSRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.57%. Super League Gaming SLGG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares moved down 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 2.15%.

shares moved down 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 2.15%. SPI Energy SPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.12%. MIND C.T.I. MNDO shares fell to $2.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%.

shares fell to $2.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%. Venus Concept VERO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.19%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 6.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 6.16%. Glimpse Group VRAR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday, moving up 6.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Wednesday, moving up 6.95%. Quotient QTNT shares were down 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.

shares were down 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock drifted down 4.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.

stock drifted down 4.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. AudioEye AEYE shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.

shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%. Leju Hldgs LEJU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.03%. Delcath Systems DCTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.7%. Verb Tech VERB stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 17.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 17.01% for the day. Society Pass SOPA stock hit $1.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.

stock hit $1.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%. ProQR Therapeutics PRQR shares fell to $0.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.

shares fell to $0.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%. vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Willamette Valley WVVI shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. T2 Biosystems TTOO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.23. Shares traded down 3.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.23. Shares traded down 3.56%. Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%. Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.7% on the session. cbdMD YCBD stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.

stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%. Rafael Holdings RFL stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76.

stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76. Midwest Holding MDWT shares were down 5.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.60.

shares were down 5.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.60. Peraso PRSO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.09%. Akanda AKAN shares fell to $1.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.79%.

shares fell to $1.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.79%. CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. LightPath Technologies LPTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was down 1.69% for the day. Cumberland CPIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded down 10.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded down 10.08%. Avrobio AVRO stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 5.39% for the day. Inpixon INPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was up 8.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was up 8.24% on the session. Applied Genetic AGTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%. Ostin Technology Group OST shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 1.59%. Immunome IMNM shares fell to $2.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.

shares fell to $2.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%. Good Times Restaurants GTIM shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session. Protara Therapeutics TARA shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Trevena TRVN shares moved down 32.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 32.63%.

shares moved down 32.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 32.63%. NuCana NCNA shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday, moving down 4.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday, moving down 4.89%. The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.46%. AYRO AYRO shares were down 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81.

shares were down 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares moved up 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75, drifting up 1.1%.

shares moved up 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75, drifting up 1.1%. Austin Gold AUST shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day. ZK International Gr Co ZKIN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day. Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.01%. Phoenix New Media FENG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 16.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 16.05%. Polar Power POLA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded down 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded down 0.95%. Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 4.3% on the session. Sidus Space SIDU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.44% on the session. Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved up 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 1.79%.

shares moved up 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 1.79%. India Globalization Cap IGC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.51% on the session. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 2.9%.

shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 2.9%. Astrotech ASTC stock hit $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.

stock hit $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%. Ontrak OTRK shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 7.2% on the session. Paramount Gold Nevada PZG shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.26% on the session. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day. SPAR Group SGRP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day. Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 4.94% on the session. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares fell to $1.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.

shares fell to $1.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%. Akso Health Group AHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.34%. iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 2.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 2.79%. Vivopower International VVPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 4.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 4.75%. Recon Technology RCON shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 5.38%.

shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 5.38%. Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock drifted up 5.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91.

stock drifted up 5.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. Smart for Life SMFL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 28.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 28.5%. ALFI ALF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.91%. Genetic Technologies GENE shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Soligenix SNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 4.82%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 4.82%. Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved down 15.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 15.78%.

shares moved down 15.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 15.78%. Paltalk PALT stock hit $1.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.

stock hit $1.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%. AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares fell to $1.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.9%.

shares fell to $1.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.9%. Conifer Holdings CNFR shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Edible Garden EDBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.19%. Rail Vision RVSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%.

shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%. Graybug Vision GRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.29%. LM Funding America LMFA shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 15.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 15.95% on the session. Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.97 and moving up 2.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.97 and moving up 2.02%. Fangdd Network Group DUO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Pineapple Energy PEGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. OpGen OPGN stock drifted down 4.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.

stock drifted down 4.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day. Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.36% for the day. InspireMD NSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.99%. CohBar CWBR shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.24%. Akerna KERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 2.08% for the day. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.43%. Creatd CRTD stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 4.98% for the day. Molecular Data MKD shares moved down 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 0.63%.

shares moved down 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 0.63%. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.04%. Nanoviricides NNVC shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16, drifting down 6.85%.

shares moved down 6.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16, drifting down 6.85%. RenovoRx RNXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.52. Shares traded down 1.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.52. Shares traded down 1.94%. Calyxt CLXT stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 6.59% for the day. Applied UV AUVI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.99%. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 8.48% on the session. Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares moved down 3.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.18, drifting down 3.2%.

shares moved down 3.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.18, drifting down 3.2%. Cuentas CUEN shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.

shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77. Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 0.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 0.21%. Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.03%.

shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.03%. Trxade Health MEDS shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38.

shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock drifted down 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.

stock drifted down 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.54%.

shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.54%. Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.32.

shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.32. China Pharma Holding CPHI shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 11.16% on the session. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%. ION Geophysical IO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock hit $0.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.35%.

stock hit $0.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.35%. Dynatronics DYNT stock drifted up 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57.

stock drifted up 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 3.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 3.88%. Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.13%. Guardion Health Sciences GHSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.66%. Evoke Pharma EVOK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded down 17.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded down 17.88%. Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 2.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 2.6%. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.49%. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Highway Holdings HIHO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%. Puhui Wealth Investment PHCF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%. SunLink Health Systems SSY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.04. Shares traded up 2.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.04. Shares traded up 2.2%. Nuwellis NUWE shares were up 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.

shares were up 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64. Allena Pharma ALNA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock traded down 11.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock traded down 11.32%. Energy Focus EFOI shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs AEHL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 14.13%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.