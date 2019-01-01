TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc is a global bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination through the manufacturing, sales, service and licensing of its SteraMist brand of products, including SteraMist BIT, a low percentage (7.8%) hydrogen peroxide-based fog or mist that uses Binary Ionization Technology (BIT). Its product portfolio includes SteraMist Surface Unit; SteraMist Environment System; The SteraMist Total Disinfection Cart; SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90 Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System (CES); and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination.