QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 4.98
Mkt Cap
20.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 2:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 2:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 1:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 8:39AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc is a global bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination through the manufacturing, sales, service and licensing of its SteraMist brand of products, including SteraMist BIT, a low percentage (7.8%) hydrogen peroxide-based fog or mist that uses Binary Ionization Technology (BIT). Its product portfolio includes SteraMist Surface Unit; SteraMist Environment System; The SteraMist Total Disinfection Cart; SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90 Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System (CES); and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TOMI Environmental Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TOMI Environmental Solns (TOMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: TOMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TOMI Environmental Solns's (TOMZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TOMI Environmental Solns (TOMZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: TOMZ) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting TOMZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 239.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TOMI Environmental Solns (TOMZ)?

A

The stock price for TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is $1.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TOMI Environmental Solns (TOMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TOMI Environmental Solns.

Q

When is TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) reporting earnings?

A

TOMI Environmental Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is TOMI Environmental Solns (TOMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TOMI Environmental Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does TOMI Environmental Solns (TOMZ) operate in?

A

TOMI Environmental Solns is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.