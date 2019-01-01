|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: TOMZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TOMI Environmental Solns’s space includes: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS), Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA).
The latest price target for TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: TOMZ) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting TOMZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 239.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is $1.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TOMI Environmental Solns.
TOMI Environmental Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TOMI Environmental Solns.
TOMI Environmental Solns is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.