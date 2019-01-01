QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Lucid Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lucid Gr (LCID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucid Gr (NASDAQ: LCID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucid Gr's (LCID) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lucid Gr (LCID) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ: LCID) was reported by Redburn Partners on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LCID to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucid Gr (LCID)?

A

The stock price for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ: LCID) is $23.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lucid Gr (LCID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lucid Gr.

Q

When is Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) reporting earnings?

A

Lucid Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Lucid Gr (LCID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucid Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucid Gr (LCID) operate in?

A

Lucid Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.