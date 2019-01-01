QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/791.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
16.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.64
EPS
0.04
Shares
53.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 3:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 2:24PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:02AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer, and operator of augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The company's products include AR Racer, AR Crazy Bug, AR 3D Magic Box, AR Dinosaur, Talking Tom and Friends Bouncing Bubble, and Immersive Education Classes. The company reports in the following segments: Interactive toys - animation series, Interactive toys - game series, and Mobile game, Information services, Communication services, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the game series. The majority of its revenues are generated from China.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV13.317M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Hat Interactive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Hat Interactive's (BHAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Hat Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT)?

A

The stock price for Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) is $0.3115 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Hat Interactive.

Q

When is Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Hat Interactive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Hat Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) operate in?

A

Blue Hat Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.