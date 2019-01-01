Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer, and operator of augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The company's products include AR Racer, AR Crazy Bug, AR 3D Magic Box, AR Dinosaur, Talking Tom and Friends Bouncing Bubble, and Immersive Education Classes. The company reports in the following segments: Interactive toys - animation series, Interactive toys - game series, and Mobile game, Information services, Communication services, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the game series. The majority of its revenues are generated from China.