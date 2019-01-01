QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Paymentus Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The platform provides billers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences powered by an omni-channel payment infrastructure that allows consumers to pay bills using their preferred payment type and channel.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.020 0.0100
REV105.370M108.131M2.761M

Paymentus Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paymentus Holdings (PAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paymentus Holdings (NYSE: PAY) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Paymentus Holdings's (PAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paymentus Holdings (PAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE: PAY) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.60% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paymentus Holdings (PAY)?

A

The stock price for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE: PAY) is $23.24 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Paymentus Holdings (PAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paymentus Holdings.

Q

When is Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) reporting earnings?

A

Paymentus Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Paymentus Holdings (PAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paymentus Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Paymentus Holdings (PAY) operate in?

A

Paymentus Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.