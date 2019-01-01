SPAR Group Inc is a supplier of merchandising and other marketing services. It also provides in-store event staffing, product sampling, audit services, furniture and other product assembly services, technology services and marketing research services. The company divides its operations into two reportable segments: Domestic division is comprised of all operations within the United States; and The International division is a consolidation of all other operations and joint ventures. Its customers are from retail and manufacturing segments. Its geographic presence is in Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, China, Japan, India, Canada, Australia, Turkey, and United States from where it generates maximum revenue.