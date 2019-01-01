QQQ
Range
1.21 - 1.32
Vol / Avg.
113.4K/107.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 3.86
Mkt Cap
27.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
6
EPS
0.06
Shares
21.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
SPAR Group Inc is a supplier of merchandising and other marketing services. It also provides in-store event staffing, product sampling, audit services, furniture and other product assembly services, technology services and marketing research services. The company divides its operations into two reportable segments: Domestic division is comprised of all operations within the United States; and The International division is a consolidation of all other operations and joint ventures. Its customers are from retail and manufacturing segments. Its geographic presence is in Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, China, Japan, India, Canada, Australia, Turkey, and United States from where it generates maximum revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPAR Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPAR Group (SGRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPAR Group's (SGRP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SPAR Group (SGRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPAR Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SPAR Group (SGRP)?

A

The stock price for SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is $1.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPAR Group (SGRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPAR Group.

Q

When is SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) reporting earnings?

A

SPAR Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is SPAR Group (SGRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPAR Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SPAR Group (SGRP) operate in?

A

SPAR Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.