Range
8.52 - 8.97
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.52 - 41.16
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.78
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
148.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Array Technologies Inc manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in United States, Australia, and Rest of the World with United States deriving majority of the revenue.

Array Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Array Technologies (ARRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Array Technologies's (ARRY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Array Technologies’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Array Technologies (ARRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) was reported by Truist Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ARRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.17% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Array Technologies (ARRY)?

A

The stock price for Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is $8.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Array Technologies (ARRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Array Technologies.

Q

When is Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) reporting earnings?

A

Array Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Array Technologies (ARRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Array Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Array Technologies (ARRY) operate in?

A

Array Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.