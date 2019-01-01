QQQ
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for a multitude of uses. It is predominantly focused on commercializing prescription Avenova for the domestic eye care market in the United States. Avenova is the only eye care product formulated with proprietary, stable and pure form of hypochlorous acid (marketed as Neutrox). The company develops additional products containing Neutrox, including its NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound care and CelleRx for the dermatology market. It has partnerships for NeutroPhase in the United States, as well as in other markets.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals's (NBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on September 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.10 expecting NBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 279.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)?

A

The stock price for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) is $0.29 last updated Today at 5:53:05 PM.

Q

Does NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) reporting earnings?

A

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) operate in?

A

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.