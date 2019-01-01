NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for a multitude of uses. It is predominantly focused on commercializing prescription Avenova for the domestic eye care market in the United States. Avenova is the only eye care product formulated with proprietary, stable and pure form of hypochlorous acid (marketed as Neutrox). The company develops additional products containing Neutrox, including its NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound care and CelleRx for the dermatology market. It has partnerships for NeutroPhase in the United States, as well as in other markets.