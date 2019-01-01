Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment. Commercial lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, and taverns. The Personal lines segment offers coverage for low-value dwelling and wind-exposed homeowners. Its revenues are derived from premiums earned, investment income, installment fees, policy issuance fees, and commission income.