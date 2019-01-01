Nanoviricides Inc is a nano-biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. The company engaged in the application of nanomedicine technologies to the complex issues of viral diseases. It focuses its research and clinical programs on specific anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs and through an in-licensing strategy.