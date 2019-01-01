|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BrainsWay’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO).
The latest price target for BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BWAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) is $8.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BrainsWay.
BrainsWay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BrainsWay.
BrainsWay is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.