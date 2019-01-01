QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
BrainsWay Ltd is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on advancing neuroscience to improve health and transform lives. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of noninvasive neurostimulation products using its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction. It derives revenues from the lease and sale of Deep TMS systems.

BrainsWay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrainsWay (BWAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BrainsWay's (BWAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BrainsWay (BWAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BWAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BrainsWay (BWAY)?

A

The stock price for BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) is $8.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrainsWay (BWAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BrainsWay.

Q

When is BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) reporting earnings?

A

BrainsWay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is BrainsWay (BWAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrainsWay.

Q

What sector and industry does BrainsWay (BWAY) operate in?

A

BrainsWay is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.