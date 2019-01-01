BrainsWay Ltd is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on advancing neuroscience to improve health and transform lives. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of noninvasive neurostimulation products using its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction. It derives revenues from the lease and sale of Deep TMS systems.