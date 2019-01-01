QQQ
Range
65.21 - 71.95
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
68 - 304.55
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
70.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.53
Shares
36.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Earnings

Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.220 0.1800
REV76.810M79.755M2.945M

Analyst Ratings

Fiverr International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fiverr International (FVRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fiverr International's (FVRR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fiverr International (FVRR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting FVRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.78% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fiverr International (FVRR)?

A

The stock price for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is $65.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fiverr International (FVRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiverr International.

Q

When is Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) reporting earnings?

A

Fiverr International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fiverr International (FVRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fiverr International.

Q

What sector and industry does Fiverr International (FVRR) operate in?

A

Fiverr International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.