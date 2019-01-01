|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.220
|0.1800
|REV
|76.810M
|79.755M
|2.945M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fiverr International’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting FVRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.78% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is $65.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiverr International.
Fiverr International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fiverr International.
Fiverr International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.