Range
3.95 - 4.5
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.79 - 14.17
Mkt Cap
612.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.97
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
137.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Quantum-Si Inc is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond DNA sequencing.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quantum-Si Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum-Si (QSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quantum-Si's (QSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quantum-Si (QSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting QSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum-Si (QSI)?

A

The stock price for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) is $4.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum-Si (QSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum-Si.

Q

When is Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum-Si’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Quantum-Si (QSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum-Si.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum-Si (QSI) operate in?

A

Quantum-Si is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.