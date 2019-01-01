|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quantum-Si’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC).
The latest price target for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting QSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) is $4.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum-Si.
Quantum-Si’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quantum-Si.
Quantum-Si is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.