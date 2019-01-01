QQQ
Range
2.03 - 2.49
Vol / Avg.
388.9K/205.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.88 - 8.7
Mkt Cap
240.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
97.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibiotics for serious infectious diseases. Its lead CDI (Clostridiodes difficile infection) product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic. It has three geographical segments: United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

Summit Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Therapeutics's (SMMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SMMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)?

A

The stock price for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) is $2.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Therapeutics.

Q

When is Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) operate in?

A

Summit Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.