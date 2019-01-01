Cuentas Inc is a FinTech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer-to-peer money transferring, and providing access to bank accounts for customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content.