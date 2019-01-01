QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Vicarious Surgical Inc designs a surgical robot that enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with 3D visualization and accurate control. Its Vicarious Surgical Robotic System is designed with a focus on abdominal access and visualization through a single port.

Vicarious Surgical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vicarious Surgical's (RBOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)?

A

The stock price for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) is $5.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicarious Surgical.

Q

When is Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) reporting earnings?

A

Vicarious Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vicarious Surgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) operate in?

A

Vicarious Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.