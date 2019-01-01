|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vicarious Surgical’s space includes: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT).
The latest price target for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) is $5.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Vicarious Surgical.
Vicarious Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vicarious Surgical.
Vicarious Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.