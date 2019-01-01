QQQ
Range
8.7 - 9.28
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.42 - 45.65
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.04
P/E
14.53
EPS
-0.08
Shares
281.6M
Outstanding
AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops antibodies to treat infectious diseases and various other types of diseases. The company's AI-powered technology sources, searches, decodes, and analyzes antibody responses to engineer new antibody drug candidates for its partners.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV122.050M

AbCellera Biologics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AbCellera Biologics's (ABCL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AbCellera Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) was reported by Benchmark on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting ABCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.47% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)?

A

The stock price for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) is $8.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AbCellera Biologics.

Q

When is AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) reporting earnings?

A

AbCellera Biologics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AbCellera Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) operate in?

A

AbCellera Biologics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.