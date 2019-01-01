QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.62 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/619.1K
Div / Yield
0.34/3.49%
52 Wk
9.63 - 11.94
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
71.4
Open
9.65
P/E
19.28
EPS
0
Shares
207.5M
Outstanding
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain U.S. territories.

Nuveen Municipal Value Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Municipal Value's (NUV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Municipal Value.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on January 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 93.00 expecting NUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 854.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) is $9.7385 last updated Today at 8:19:59 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Municipal Value does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Municipal Value.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) operate in?

A

Nuveen Municipal Value is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.