Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services. The company products include NeoGraft, Venus Viva, Venus Legacy, Venus Versa, Venus Velocity, Venus Heal, Venus Bliss, ARTAS systems and others. The company provides medical devices and treatments for hair, body, and skin related problems. The company operates domestically as well as internationally. The company generates revenue in the form of Lease and sale of products and services, out of which the majority is generated form the lease received.