Range
10.32 - 11.42
Vol / Avg.
483.6K/597.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.84 - 14.35
Mkt Cap
874.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
76.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Vivid Seats Inc is an online ticket marketplace for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. It is the official ticketing partner by brands in the entertainment industry providing tickets for sports, concerts, theatres and comedy.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vivid Seats Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivid Seats (SEAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivid Seats's (SEAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vivid Seats (SEAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting SEAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.72% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivid Seats (SEAT)?

A

The stock price for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) is $11.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vivid Seats (SEAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivid Seats.

Q

When is Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) reporting earnings?

A

Vivid Seats’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Vivid Seats (SEAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivid Seats.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivid Seats (SEAT) operate in?

A

Vivid Seats is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.