Range
0.6 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
136.8K/314.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 3.52
Mkt Cap
20.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
32.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Evoke Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, or GI, disorders and diseases. The company's product Gimoti is an investigational metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. Gimoti is a novel nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide designed to provide systemic delivery of the molecule through the nasal mucosa.

Evoke Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evoke Pharma (EVOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evoke Pharma's (EVOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evoke Pharma (EVOK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting EVOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1499.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evoke Pharma (EVOK)?

A

The stock price for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) is $0.6251 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Evoke Pharma (EVOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evoke Pharma.

Q

When is Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) reporting earnings?

A

Evoke Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Evoke Pharma (EVOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evoke Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Evoke Pharma (EVOK) operate in?

A

Evoke Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.