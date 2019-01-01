Evoke Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, or GI, disorders and diseases. The company's product Gimoti is an investigational metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. Gimoti is a novel nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide designed to provide systemic delivery of the molecule through the nasal mucosa.