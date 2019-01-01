|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in TELA Bio’s space includes: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG), RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI), Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR).
The latest price target for TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting TELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) is $11.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TELA Bio.
TELA Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TELA Bio.
TELA Bio is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.