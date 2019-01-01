QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
TELA Bio Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. The company is involved in developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. Its reinforced tissue matrices called OviTex improve the clinical outcomes and reduce costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

TELA Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TELA Bio (TELA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TELA Bio's (TELA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TELA Bio (TELA) stock?

A

The latest price target for TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting TELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TELA Bio (TELA)?

A

The stock price for TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) is $11.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TELA Bio (TELA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TELA Bio.

Q

When is TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) reporting earnings?

A

TELA Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is TELA Bio (TELA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TELA Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does TELA Bio (TELA) operate in?

A

TELA Bio is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.