Range
5.13 - 5.42
Vol / Avg.
25.4M/21M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.95 - 13.29
Mkt Cap
19.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.19
P/E
-
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Grab Holdings Inc is an investment holding company. The Group enables access to transportation, delivery, mobile payment, financial services and enterprise offerings in Southeast Asia through its mobile application (the Grab Platform).

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Grab Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grab Hldgs (GRAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grab Hldgs's (GRAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grab Hldgs (GRAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRAB) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting GRAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.81% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grab Hldgs (GRAB)?

A

The stock price for Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRAB) is $5.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grab Hldgs (GRAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grab Hldgs.

Q

When is Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) reporting earnings?

A

Grab Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Grab Hldgs (GRAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grab Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Grab Hldgs (GRAB) operate in?

A

Grab Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.