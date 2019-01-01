QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9K
Div / Yield
0.36/5.43%
52 Wk
6.62 - 7.71
Mkt Cap
62.7M
Payout Ratio
49.47
Open
-
P/E
10.05
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is the United States based closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the company is to provide high monthly income consistent with prudent risk to capital. The fund seeks to invest primarily in debt securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. agency and privately issued mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt securities, and asset-backed securities.


Nuveen Multi-Market Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Multi-Market (NYSE: JMM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Multi-Market's (JMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Multi-Market.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Multi-Market

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Multi-Market (NYSE: JMM) is $6.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Multi-Market (NYSE:JMM) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Multi-Market does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Multi-Market.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM) operate in?

A

Nuveen Multi-Market is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.