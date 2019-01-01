QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.21 - 18.74
Vol / Avg.
66.3K/97.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.97 - 39.19
Mkt Cap
341.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.5
P/E
19.6
EPS
-0.01
Shares
18.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 7:31AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus post-secondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are two reporting segments: American Public Education segment which is the key revenue generator; and Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Public Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Public Education (APEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Public Education's (APEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Public Education (APEI) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) was reported by Truist Securities on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting APEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 135.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Public Education (APEI)?

A

The stock price for American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) is $18.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Public Education (APEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Public Education.

Q

When is American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) reporting earnings?

A

American Public Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is American Public Education (APEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Public Education.

Q

What sector and industry does American Public Education (APEI) operate in?

A

American Public Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.