Olo Inc powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee's, Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dairy Queen, Denny's and others.