|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|REV
|39.080M
|39.959M
|879.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Olo (NYSE: OLO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Olo’s space includes: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK).
The latest price target for Olo (NYSE: OLO) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.68% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Olo (NYSE: OLO) is $13.92 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Olo.
Olo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Olo.
Olo is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.