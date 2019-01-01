QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Olo Inc powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee's, Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dairy Queen, Denny's and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV39.080M39.959M879.000K

Olo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olo (OLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olo (NYSE: OLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olo's (OLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Olo (OLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Olo (NYSE: OLO) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.68% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Olo (OLO)?

A

The stock price for Olo (NYSE: OLO) is $13.92 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Olo (OLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olo.

Q

When is Olo (NYSE:OLO) reporting earnings?

A

Olo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Olo (OLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olo.

Q

What sector and industry does Olo (OLO) operate in?

A

Olo is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.