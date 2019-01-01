BIT Mining Ltd is a cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to encompass the whole cryptocurrency value chain. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The company has significant and growing deployed Bitcoin mining machine capacity, owns three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined power capacity of 435MW and the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. It has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7 nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer "Bee Computing", completing its vertical integration, making self-sufficient while also strengthening competitive position.