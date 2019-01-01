QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
BIT Mining Ltd is a cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to encompass the whole cryptocurrency value chain. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The company has significant and growing deployed Bitcoin mining machine capacity, owns three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined power capacity of 435MW and the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. It has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7 nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer "Bee Computing", completing its vertical integration, making self-sufficient while also strengthening competitive position.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090
REV495.758M

BIT Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BIT Mining (BTCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BIT Mining's (BTCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BIT Mining (BTCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BIT Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for BIT Mining (BTCM)?

A

The stock price for BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is $2.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BIT Mining (BTCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BIT Mining.

Q

When is BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) reporting earnings?

A

BIT Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BIT Mining (BTCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BIT Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does BIT Mining (BTCM) operate in?

A

BIT Mining is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.